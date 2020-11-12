NJPW News: NJPW announces BOSJ and World Tag League to run concurrently, Super J Cup details announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
– NJPW has announced that Best of the Super Juniors 27 and World Tag League 2020 will run concurrently from Nov. 15-Dec. 11. The opening night on Nov. 15 will feature matches from BOSJ and World Tag League. The tournaments will then alternate nights until the finals on Dec. 11 in Tokyo.
Yoshinobu Kanemaru has been removed from the tournament due to a knee injury and has been replaced by Young Lion Yuya Uemura.
The entire field field for BOSJ 27 includes:
- Robbie Eagles
- Sho
- Yuya Uemura
- Taiji Ishimori
- Hiromu Takahashi
- Ryusuke Taguchi
- Bushi
- El Desperado
- Douki
- Master Wato
The field for World Tag League 2020 includes the following teams:
- FinJuice (Juice Robinson & Dave Finlay)
- Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.)
- G.O.D. (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)
- Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi
- CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi)
- CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano)
- L.I.J. (Shingo Takagi & Sanada)
- Bullet Club (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi)
- Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens)
- The Empire (Great-O-Khan and X)
-NJPW has announced that the Super J-Cup will take place on Dec. 12 Los Angeles, Calif. at the LA Dojo. The one night tournament will air live on NJPW World world.
Participants announced for the Super J-Cup include:
- Clark Connors
- Chris Bey
- A.C.H.
- T.J.P.
- Rey Horus
- Blake Christian
- Lio Rush
- El Phantasmo
The first round matches for the Super J-Cup have been announced and can be seen below:
- Clark Connors vs. Chris Bey.
- A.C.H. vs. T.J.P.
- Rey Horus vs. Blake Christian
- Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo
