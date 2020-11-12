VIP AUDIO 11/12 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (5/9/1993): Hogan calls WWF Title a toy, huge crowds in Mexico and Japan, comments on emerging star Steve Austin, second generation wrestlers, Lighting Kid joins WWF (68 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the May 9, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire discussing the week in pro wrestling with live callers including Hulk Hogan calls WWF Title a toy, huge crowds in Mexico and Japan, comments on emerging star Steve Austin, second generation wrestlers, Lighting Kid joins WWF, the debut of Adam Bomb, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO