11/29 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on final Survivor Series hype, Bryan vs. Jey Uso, Murphy vs. Rollins, Drew-Reigns contract signing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 20, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY ARENA (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join guest host Zack Heydorn and Mike Chiari from Bleacher Report and Ring Rust Radio to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER SMACKDOWN

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER SMACKDOWN

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with The Street Profits backstage. Angelo Dawkins said, “Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhh.” Montez Ford began singing. They said they’re just two days away from paying tribute to the Undertaker. Then lighting struck and the lights went purple. They heard “Rest… In… Peace!” And in walked Big E. He laughed at his gag. He said he may not be the Undertaker, but they are just two days away from losing to New Day. Ford said they’re going to knock Kofi’s Jamaican accent back. Big E talked up New Day. Street Profits fired back by talking themselves up. Ford got slightly serious at the end, which was refreshing. Then he closed with, “We want the smoke!” Big E said New Day are at Smackdown. He told them not to be sour and clap for the ten-time champs and feel the power. He got in Ford’s face and shook with intensity.

-Cole welcomed everyone to ThunderDome as New Day made their ring entrance. Cole said New Day is at Smackdown because they are two days away from Survivor Series. He said, “It’s the one time a year Raw and Smackdown Superstars go head to head.” Graves said he’s heard others from Raw have taken up the invite to appear.

-Xavier Woods said he thought he was going to see a giant fist. Kofi said they thought they’d check into Smackdown hotel one more time. Xavier said they have a few words for the Street Profits. They did a sit-up mid-ring as a tribute to Undertaker, also. They were interrupted by Sami Zayn. He complained about them talking about Undertaker. He said the only reason Undertaker is calling this his final farewell is because he knows he owes him some revenge. He said Taker chokeslammed him at MSG, and WWE management is trying to protect Taker and let him take the easy way out. He said Bobby Lashley will not have the easy way out. Sami said he’s not there to hurt New Day. He said he should be talking about the hottest act on Smackdown, the champion of the people, Sami Zayn. Kofi and Xavier said they could say something. Xavier said his outfit looks great. He said he looks like a recently-divorced dad who just put a down payment down on a studio apartment. They were interrupted by King Corbin’s entrance theme.

Corbin walked out and asked Sami if he’s really going to just stand there and let those guys talk about him like that. He said it bad enough when Drew McIntyre came over last week, but now New Day. He asked if they didn’t just have a farewell match a month ago. Xavier said that was their farewell match as Smackdown Supestars, and now they’re Raw Superstars paying a visit. Kofi said it’s very different. (They were self-aware.) Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode then walked out. Ziggler said he doesn’t have an issue with Corbin, but he doesn’t like Sami at all. He said New Day aren’t supposed to be there. He said they should be the tag team champions right now. Roode said if they had a match with them again, they’d be Raw Tag Team Champions. Kofi said, “So that’s what we know?” Kofi and Xavier offered to defend the tag titles tonight, but against “Who? Who? Who? Who?” They goaded the two pairs of heels into arguing over who was better. Sami said he and Corbin aren’t a team, so they’re not interested, but they’d win if they were. Roode & Ziggler looked like they were about to go after Sami & Corbin as New Day cheered them on, but then they turned and attacked Ziggler.

The Street Profits then came out and went after both pairs of heels. New Day helped clear the ring. Ford then did a running dive onto Corbin, Roode, and Sami.

(Keller’s Analysis: At least the New Day seemed self-aware of already being back on Smackdown and making fun of that fact. It’s two days before Survivor Series, and so this is to be expected – wrestlers from Raw paying a visit. Why did Smackdown management invite them? Try not to think that hard or it’ll be frustrating. I’m still grateful they’re not all wearing matching red or blue t-shirts.) [c]

(1) NEW DAY (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) & THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. SAMI ZAYN & KING CORBIN & ROBERT ROODE & DOLPH ZIGGLER

Cole said WWE executive Adam Pearce made the match official during the break. He mentioned New Day and Street Profits had been exchanging friendly fire on Twitter with Fleets. Graves said the Profits are looking to rip the torch out of the hands of New Day this Sunday. Kofi got in early offense against Roode, then stomped away at him in their corner. He told the Profits to watch close to see how it’s done. The New Day tagged each other, but didn’t tag in the Profits at first. Corbin made a comeback against Xavier and scored a two count. Corbin grabbed Xavier by his throat and looked over at Xavier’s partners. Xavier sunset flipped Corbin, then tagged in Ford. Ford took Corbin down with a clothesline and standing moonsault. Some chaos broke out. Kofi ended up diving onto Ford by mistake. Dawkins yelled at him, “What was that, man?” [c]

Back from the break, Ziggler had Ford on the mat in a chinlock. Dawkins eventually rallied against Sami, who was tagged in by Roode against his will. Dawkins then tagged in Ford for a top rope frog splash for the win. Cole noted Sami was only in the match ten seconds or so. Graves said he was forced in the match by Pearce and never wanted any part of it.

WINNERS: New Day & Street Profits in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: So they had IC Champ Sami do the job in this match instead of Ziggler or Roode? What’s the point of that? The match was fine, with the requisite miscommunication and tension between New Day and the Profits.)

-The announcers hyped the rest of the line-up for Smackdown including Seth Rollins vs. Murphy and Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso.

-They showed Bryan chatting with Kayla Braxton backstage. Bryan’s got a new mowhawk-type haircut. Sami stormed into the area yelling at the referee, wondering how he could even consider that tag legal. He asked Bryan if he thinks this is funny. He asked if he thinks he’s better than him. Bryan lifted his facemask as Sami got near his face and yelled at him. Bryan shoved at Sami as Sami complained about him always getting the spotlight when he returns. Sami got up and yelled he won’t forget what he just did.

(Keller’s Analysis: So Sami lost so they could have him complaining in the next segment?)

-Kayla interviewed Bryan. She threw to clips of their prior Smackdown match and the post-match attack by Jey. She asked if he was concerned about returning so soon to face Jey in a rematch. Bryan said he understands her concern. He said he saw Jey’s interview last week where he said what he did to him was nothing personal. He said he actually believes him because Jey has a devil on his shoulder, telling him what to do, pushing him hard. He said everyone, including him, has an angel on one shoulder and a devil on another. He said got intense as he said the devil is speaking to him louder about how his daughter cried and reminding him about his time in the hospital. He said Jey should be concerned. He added, “To be fair, if Jey’s listening, it’s nothing personal.”

-Pearce revealed that he chose Otis to be the final member of Team Smackdown. Chad Gable congratulated him and said, “We did it! We tapped into your inner alpha, and now anything is possible.” Natalya came up to Pearce and asked why he is making her wrestle Tamina for a spot on the team. She said she does have the power to pick one woman, a proven leader with championship pedigree, and that’s why she chose Bayley. Natalya yelled at him and asked what he’s thinking. He said he’s thinking her match is next. She huffed and turned toward the ring entrance tunnel. [c]

-Seth Rollins looked into the camera and addressed Murphy. He said he was a nobody, and he gave him new life and he is responsible for every good thing he has in his life. He angrily said in return he was betrayed and stabbed in the back. He said he will no longer suffer for his mistakes, and he will make Murphy pay for them. He said he will teach him his final lesson tonight and he will go back to who he was before he led him – nothing and no one.

(2) NATALYA vs. TAMINA – Last Chance Qualifying match for Team Smackdown

Bianca Belair joined Cole and Graves on commentary.