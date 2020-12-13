FREE PODCAST 12/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (12-8-15) Keller & Powell vent more with callers about wretched Reigns-Sheamus segment, ridiculous Reigns-Wyatt commercial (160 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (12-8-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net head honcho Jason Powell take calls and vent with callers once again over the decline of Monday Night Raw, the wretched final segment with Sheamus and Roman Reigns, the ridiculous USA Network commercials with Reigns and Wyatt Family, frustration with how Sasha Banks was a strong act in NXT and seems diminutive and tentative and downplayed on the main roster, and more with a ton of caller interaction and no shortage of passionate rants. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they continue their discussion on Raw including whether Roman Reigns would even be good at being a heel if he turned, plus email questions from listeners.

