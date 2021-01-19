VIP AUDIO 1/18 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka in the main event, Ricochet vs. Styles, Drew updates COVID status, Charlotte-Ric-Lacey, Orton responds to fireball attack, Gillberg returns (36 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka in the main event, Ricochet vs. A.J. Styles, Drew McIntyre updates his COVID status, Charlotte-Ric-Lacey, Randy Orton responds to fireball attack, the return of Gillberg, and more.

