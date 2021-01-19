News Ticker

Meaning behind Kenny Omega and the Bullet Club shirt at Hard to Kill

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 19, 2021

Kenny Omega (photo credit Ted London © PWTorch)
Ahead of Kenny Omega’s main event match at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV event on Saturday night, Kenny Omega walked to the ring in a black and orange Bullet Club shirt. Omega’s wardrobe choice got people talking.

In a report on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that there wasn’t any specific or clearly calculated motive in Omega wearing the shirt and that the Good Brothers came up with the idea.

At Hard to Kill, Omega and the Good Brothers defeated Impact World Champion, Rich Swann, and his team of Moose and Chris Sabin.

