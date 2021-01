SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announcer, Charly Caruso, has been announced as the host of a new ESPN podcast.

Per a report by Wrestling Inc, Caruso will host the “First Take, Her Take” podcast along with Chiney Ogwumike and Kimberley Martin. The first episode will drop tomorrow.

Caruso took to Instagram to push her news as well. She has worked with ESPN since 2018.

