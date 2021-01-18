News Ticker

Drew McIntyre announces return to Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 18, 2021

Drew McIntyre (photo credit Mike Lano © PWTorch)
In a pre-taped promo from his home gym, Drew McIntyre announced his return to Monday Night Raw.

In the promo, McIntyre said he was recovering from COVID-19 and then spoke about the happenings during tonight’s Miz TV before addressing Goldberg directly. McIntyre told Goldberg that he saw intensity when they were last face to face and that Goldberg would need to bring that intensity with him to the Royal Rumble.

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble on January 31st.

