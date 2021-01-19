News Ticker

Former WWE star to debut on NJPW Strong

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 19, 2021

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and current MLW Middleweight Champion, Lio Rush, will make his debut on NJPW Strong.

On Tuesday, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the next batch of NJPW Strong cards for 1/22 and 1/29. Rush will debut on the 1/29 episode. He’ll team with TJP and Fred Rosser against El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, and KENTA.

Rush took to Twitter to react to the news.

