Former WWE star to debut on NJPW Strong

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and current MLW Middleweight Champion, Lio Rush, will make his debut on NJPW Strong.

On Tuesday, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the next batch of NJPW Strong cards for 1/22 and 1/29. Rush will debut on the 1/29 episode. He’ll team with TJP and Fred Rosser against El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, and KENTA.

Starting January 29, the Man of the Hour becomes the Man on Friday nights! Lio Rush hits Lion's break Contender next week! But how will he cope with the striking power of El Phantasmo?https://t.co/63LgmFxLy7#njpwSTRONG #njcontender pic.twitter.com/KWMu3Et9Q2 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 19, 2021

Rush took to Twitter to react to the news.

IDGAF about bullet club. @elpwrestling you’re in for a long night. #Kenta ….. stay out of my way before i slap you back to Hideo and idk who the hell big boy is, but he can get this work too. https://t.co/uNcLJ4mbBJ — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) January 19, 2021

