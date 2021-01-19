AEW Dynamite to stay two hours in length

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In an interview with Renee Paquette and as reported by Fightful, Tony Khan confirmed that AEW Dynamite on TNT would remain two hours.

Khan said that he was excited to add a a third hour of AEW programming, but that the hour would not be added to Dynamite.

In January 2020, AEW announced that it signed a new multi-year deal with TNT to keep them on the air until 2023. At that time, they announced a second weekly show. Currently, there is not a launch date set for the new content.

CATCH-UP: Chris Jericho says he tested positive for COVID-19 in September