AEW Dynamite extended through 2023 by WarnerMedia, new weekly show in the works (UPDATED)

AEW announced in a press release this morning that they have signed a new multi-year deal with TNA that will keep Dynamite on the air through 2023. The company also announced that a new weekly show will be launched alongside Dynamite.

While no financial terms were announced in the press release, PWTorch has confirmed the deal averages just under $45 million per year in rights fees, with a TNT option for 2024 at a significantly increased price. The Wrestling Observer first reported those figures.

PWTorch has also learned that the new show will be one hour and it will likely air on TNT; the only other station in the WarnerMedia portfolio being considered is TBS. The day and time has not been determined yet internally, nor a launch date. AEW Dark isn’t expected to be affected and will continue to air on YouTube.

Radican’s Analysis: This is great news for AEW and one would expect they got a better deal than the one that they were currently under with Warnermedia to air Dynamite on TNT, but no details of the deal have been made available. AEW has proved to be a strong ratings draw since it launched on TNT in October and has regularly beat out NXT in key demos head-to-head on Wednesday nights.

