Chris Jericho says he tested positive for COVID-19 in September

On the latest episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 last September. Jericho noted that he didn’t experience any typical COVID symptoms during this time and that he did quarantine after the positive test came through.

This reveal comes off the heels of Nick Jackson announcing that he also tested positive last year.

