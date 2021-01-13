Impact Wrestling changes announce team, new team to debut at Hard to Kill

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ahead of the Hard to Kill PPV event on Saturday night, Impact Wrestling announced on Wednesday that the company would be making changes to their commentary team.

Starting on Saturday night, Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown will take the reigns as announcers for Impact television and PPV events. Striker will handle the play-by-play duties, while Brown will handle the color commentary.

On Impact’s website Striker commented and said, “it is not lost on me the opportunity that is before me – I can once again lend my voice to the sport that I love. In doing so, I’m poised to describe, analyze, and witness the most advanced athletes the sport has ever seen. I am excited, nervous, thankful, and humbled. I cannot wait to get out there. You will always be able hear the fan in me.”

Striker and Brown will replace Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne. Per Impact, Mathews has been promoted to a Senior Producer position and Rayne will address her future at Hard to Kill.

CATCH UP: 1/12 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Final Hard to Kill hype, Swann vs. Anderson, Dashwood vs. Rosemary, Moose vs. Palmer, and more