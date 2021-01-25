Financial details reportedly revealed for WWE Network and Peacock streaming deal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The financial details of the landscape-changing deal between NBCU’s Peacock streaming platform and the WWE Network have reportedly been revealed.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting via a person familiar with the deal that the agreement is for 5 years and will total over $1 billon. NBCU and WWE announced the agreement on Monday morning.

Peacock will launch WWE Network under their banner on March 18th. The first live PPV event to take place on the new platform will be WWE Fastlane on March 21st. Current WWE subscribers will migrate over to Peacock Premium, though details are unknown at this time as to how that transition will happen.

