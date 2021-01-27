FREE PODCAST 1/26 – WKPWP Interview Tuesday: In-depth discussion on Peacock-WWE announcement with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics (102 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics who breaks down the Peacock-WWE Network deal including how it affects WWE’s business and WWE’s fans. Also, an overview of the WWE business model, how the pandemic has changed it, and where it could end up in five years based on the changing media landscape and various competing media empires who will vie for WWE’s product and fanbase. Plus, was WWE Network a success or not? Was the Wall Street Journal correct that this Peacock deal shows how tough it is for an independent streaming entity to succeed? What does this mean for non-U.S.-based fans? And more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO