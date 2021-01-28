WWE reportedly signs Japanese star

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former Progress World Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura is heading to WWE.

Yahoo Japan is reporting that Satomura has signed a contract with WWE in which she’ll be a wrestler and coach. The report indicates that she’ll start work for the WWE with the NXT UK brand. Satomura is currently training at the WWE UK Performance Center.

Satomura wrestled in the 2018 Mae Young Classic with WWE and currently is the president of Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling. She will stay on as president of that company even as she takes on this new role with WWE.

