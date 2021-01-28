FREE PODCAST 1/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek take emails and discuss AEW Dynamite including Shaq, Jericho/MJF, more (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show by taking listener emails and wondering why Andrew doesn’t like chocolate cake. After the food talk is over, emails take over the show for a bit, and then the guys get to their reactions from AEW Dynamite, including Shaq, Jericho/MJF, and a lot more. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

