FREE PODCAST 2/6 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Homicide & Hurricane Helms – Homicide tells great Daniel Bryan stories, Helms talks best finishers and portraying his character (140 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (2-11-2016). On this episode, Wade Keller interviews Homicide who discusses Daniel Bryan. Homicide was around Bryan during his early years in ROH. He shares some great anecdotes and insights into Bryan as an opponent and a colleague backstage.

Then a bonus interview with “Hurricane” Shane Helms conducted by Pat McNeill the same week (2-10-2016), during which Helms talks with live callers on numerous topics ranging from his former career to current run on TNA television to his favorite finishers to the pride he took in portraying his character, and much more.

