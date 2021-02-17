WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUNDOWN 2/17: AEW World Tag Team Championship and Undisputed Era fallout lead the night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, it’s Wednesday. Time to decide. Vince McMahon or Tony Khan? Cody Rhodes or Triple H? NXT or AEW Dynamite? Here’s the rundown of tonight’s madness to help you choose.

AEW Dynamite

-FTR vs. Matt Sydal & Mike Sydal

-Matt Hardy and Hangman Page vs. TH2

-Orange Cassidy vs. Luther

-AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho

-The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz – AEW World Tag Team Championship

-Sting calls out Team Taz

-Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, & Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher and The Blade

Heydorn’s Analysis: Well, given what NXT has going on coming out of their stellar TakeOver show on Sunday night, it may be a tough night for AEW. This lineup just doesn’t have anything that beats the intrigue of the Undisputed Era imploding. The Bucks against Santana & Ortiz should be a good match. Same with the six-man tag that features Moxley, Archer, and Kingston. Outside of that though, this looks like an unfortunately timed filler show that may take it on the chin from a ratings perspective.

NXT

-TakeOver: Vengeance Day fallout

-What’s next for the Undisputed Era after Adam Cole’s turn on Kyle O”Reilly?

-Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar

-Will LA Knight make his first NXT television appearance?

-The future of both the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners

Heydorn’s Analysis: After the big Undisputed Era angle from Vengeance Day, tonight is a big night for NXT. The AEW card tonight is weak and it times up perfectly in that NXT played one of their best cards possible with the Cole turn on O’Reilly. The intrigue around what will happen with the Undisputed Era should drive strong numbers. NXT’s challenge is to hit a home run elsewhere on the show to hook viewers moving forward. This is a moment where NXT should have more eyes on the product and utilizing that moment is important in an effort to make in-roads in AEW’s live viewership.

