VIP AUDIO 2/17 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: An in-depth look at the big title changes in NOAH & DDT and the outlook for both companies with Muto and Akiyama leading the way (63 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L breaks down the big news coming from the major NOAH and DDT events this past weekend. Alan looks at the new champions, Keiji Muto & Jun Akiyama, and what they offer the companies that they now sit at the top of. There are many similarities but also some key contrasts to the situations, and Alan analyses how the two title reigns may differ from each other long term. Outside of the champions themselves there are a lot of interesting things going on in NOAH and DDT, both under the umbrella of CyberAgent – and there are certainly some potential big ramifications for the wrestling industry in Japan with how they are shaping up. It’s all looked at in detail this week in ProWres Paradise!

