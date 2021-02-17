FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview and analysis of current feuds including Sting & Allin vs. Team Taz, Jurassic Express vs. FTR, and Moxley vs. Omega

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

1) STING & DARBY ALLIN vs. TEAM TAZ

New Developments: Tony Schiavone was about to interview Sting and ask him about the tag team street fight at Revolution. Before Sting could say anything, Taz and Hobbs showed up on the big screen in the front of a car. They said they were bringing a “new friend” along for a ride. Behind the car, Starks and Cage were tying a body bag to the hitch. Starks revealed that an unconscious Darby Allin was in the bag as Taz and Hobbs sped away, dragging Allin along the pavement. Sting immediately ran to the back but was unable to help Darby.

Highs & Lows: If you’re going to book an interview segment with Sting, he should talk at least a little bit about his upcoming match. While it’s odd that Sting said nothing at all, the segment was still very effective. Team Taz continues to come across as cowardly heels and this segment sets AEW apart from WWE. Heels on the AEW roster can get real heat by being violent and underhanded which only makes feuds feel more personal.

Length of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: No matter if there’s a stipulation or if the match is a straightforward tag match, Sting should be victorious in his return. Sting should go on to put a heel over in defeat later.

(2) JON MOXLEY vs. KENNY OMEGA

New Developments: During the 6-man tag match at Beach Break, Kenta attacked Moxley and left him lying in the middle of the ring. This week on Dynamite, Moxley and Lance Archer faced Omega and Kenta in a tag match. Due to outside interference from The Good Brothers, Omega and Kenta were victorious.

Highs & Lows: It’s great that AEW is establishing relationships with other promotions. However, this feud has been a real mess. Should Moxley, who is arguably AEW’s top babyface, be allowed to be spread so thin? Shouldn’t he be focused on regaining the AEW title and making it feel like the most coveted title in pro-wrestling? AEW should continue to work with New Japan and Impact, but the relationships should not come at the cost of sacrificing the focus of their top stars.

Length of Feud: January 6th, 2021

Forecast & Prediction: There needs to be a return match between Moxley and Omega. It’s too soon for Omega to lose the title to anyone, but Moxley should go on to win whatever his next feud is in order to maintain his status as a top babyface.

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

(1) FTR vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS

New Developments: In a short, pre-taped segment with Tony Schiavone, Jungle Boy said his match with Dax Harwood was still being talked about. He said he had never had a fight like that before and he came out on the other side of it a new man. Schiavone asked about FTR kidnapping Marco Stunt and Jungle Boy said Stunt wasn’t hurt. Jungle Boy ended the segment by saying he and Harwood would fight again and he was going to “make Harwood his bitch”.

Highs & Lows: This is a great way to establish Jungle Boy as a new, top babyface on the AEW roster. He’s stepping to the front to represent both himself and his team. While his promo was short, he sounded honest and believable. If he continues to hone his personality, he can be a credible main-eventer in the future.

Length of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: There’s plenty of room for both tag matches and singles matches here. Jungle Boy should continue to establish himself as the leader of Jurassic Express, but the other members of his team should have his back. A series of tag matches will likely take place and to continue to establish Jungle Boy as a top star, Jurassic Express should ultimately come out on top at the end of the feud.

DEVELOPING OR TEMPORARY FEUDS…

MIRO vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

LANCE ARCHER vs. EDDIE KINGSTON

CODY & RED VELVET vs. SHAQ & JADE

SAMMY GUEVARA vs. THE INNER CIRCLE

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – Dormant

Brodie Lee vs. Cody – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Concluded

The Young Bucks vs. FTR – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (1) – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon – Concluded

Dustin Rhodes vs. The Dark Order – Forgotten

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa – Concluded

