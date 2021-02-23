FREE PODCAST 2/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Stoup: Lashley defeats Strowman to earn WWE Championship match next week, Miz’s first night as WWE Champion, Ripley hyped for Raw roster, more (140 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch contributor Tom Stoup to talk WWE Monday Night Raw with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include Bobby Lashley’s win over Strowman, outcomes for next week’s Lashley vs. Miz match, whether or not Lashley is a heel or babyface, Miz’s first night as WWE Champion, Rhea Ripley’s hyped and upcoming Raw debut, the state of the Raw women’s division, Charlotte’s emotional promo with her Dad, more from Bad Bunny, and more. Enjoy!

