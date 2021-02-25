SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-A nice clean win for Jon Moxley to start the show this week, but an even better post-match promo. That’s how you sell a stipulation. As a character, Moxley owning the stakes of that violent of a match and talking about his future with a win or a loss really did a nice job framing it in an impactful way.

-Another good week for Team Taz. Though it wasn’t a total squash, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks looked dominant against the Varsity Blondes. With one episode of Dynamite left to go, AEW has gotten their feud with Sting and Darby Allin to a serviceable position after weeks of it hanging out in second gear.

-Speaking of Darby Allin – A zip line? I’ll admit it, that was a cool touch and smack dab in line with what we know about the Allin character. That said, I want AEW to be careful with this. It was cool, yes, but my stomach tied itself into knots while watching thanks to history and the tragedy with Owen Hart.

-MJF and Chris Jericho have their heat back. Sure, the angle was forecasted when the AEW cameras caught The Young Bucks walking into Daily’s Place with their parents, but it was still very effective. Jericho and MJF were unlikable in how they presented, vicious and dangerous for what they did, but also cowardly in running away. Heel, heel, and more heel.

-I can’t wait for next week’s Dynamite, as mercifully, the Cody vs. Shaq feud will finally come to an end. I get it. It might all pivot to Paul Wight vs. Shaq, but I’ll take it. Cody needs to get back to doing what he does best and that’s telling good wrestling stories in the ring.

-Adam Page vs. Isiah Kassidy was a really good match. Page still shouldn’t be anywhere near this level of a feud with Matt Hardy and this match is a good example as to why. He’s on another level. Period. End of story.

-The Jon Moxley Extermination Chamber? That sounds like something a James Bond villain would cook up. Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would love a contraption like that. What is this? Jon Moxley struck the exact right tone for what the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match should be. Omega muddied it up with this Dr. Evil type silliness.

-Nyla Rose and Britt Baker had another really good match in the Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament. Surprised that Baker took the loss, though. She’s a hot act and a run at the top with Hikaru Shida makes sense to keep her hot.

-You have to wonder how big, live crowds would be reacting to Rey Fenix at this point. That guy regularly puts on a clinic when he’s out there and he does so against a variety of different types of opponents. His match against Lance Archer in the main event this week exemplified that run. The match was stiff, fast paced, dramatic, and had stakes. It was an unexpected, but fun way to end the show.

