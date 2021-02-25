VIP AUDIO 2/24 – East Coast Cast #540 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Paul Wight signing with AEW, Miz as new WWE champion, Lashley getting a good push, more (82 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Cam are back after a week off due to the Texas infrastructure falling to pieces over a little snow and ice. The gentlemen talk Paul Wight (Big Show) signing with AEW this week. What it can mean for their TV product. Why didn’t WWE want him as an agent/producer? Elimination Chamber fallout. Miz as new WWE champion. Bobby Lashley getting that good push. Where do he, Miz, and Drew McIntyre fall into place for Wrestlemania? AEW is set to have an exploding barbed wire match for some stupid ass reason. Cam watched and enjoyed the “Young Rock” NBC show. Live calls, emails, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO