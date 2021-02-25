VIP AUDIO 2/24 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk WandaVision and upcoming MCU shows and movies, Dynamite and NXT, favorite LitRPG subgenres, more (141 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back in action tonight for VIP. They start off with an in-depth WandaVision discussion. They make fun of the people complaining about the Agnes character. A somewhat chronological look at the coming MCU shows and movies. Rich runs down AEW Dynamite and NXT episodes from tonight. Favorite LitRPG subgenres. Travis falls behind in his audiobook listening while Rich completely abandons the club for comic books. The mailbag is emptied.

