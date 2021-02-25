VIP AUDIO 2/25 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: Castle Attack preview and The New Beginning in USA part one (59 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado and Bethany Rupil continue covering NJoA’s Strong, and preview NJPW’s Castle Attack including deciphering Naito’s intentions with regard to his peculiar Intercontinental Championship challenge. Also, Javier rips into the nonsensical refereeing of the Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo match, and what’s next for the Junior Heavyweight division following Hiromu’s unfortunate injury. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

