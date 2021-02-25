VIP AUDIO 2/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A nostalgic look back at the TV landscape of the WWF “New Generation” era (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Mike Falcone, expert in all things ’90s WWF, for a nostalgic look back at how WWF TV changed from 1992 to 1996. Alan and Mike look at how Monday Night Raw shook things up from the “Prime Time” era, the ever-evolving syndicated shows such as Mania, Superstars, and Action Zone, and some memorable matches and angles of the time. A fun bit of retro audio to take you back to a very different time in wrestling, or, for younger listeners, to introduce you to an era that you may not be familiar with. Check it out!

