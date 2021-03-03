3/3 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax defending against Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai, Burch & Lorcan vs. Ciampa & Thatcher, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

MARCH 3, 2021, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-The recap skipped the undercard from last week’s show and got right to the main event angle featuring Adam Cole’s continued turn against his Undisputed Era brothers. After that there was brief hype for the women’s tag team championship match tonight.

(1) TOMMASO CIAMPA & TIMOTHY THATCHER vs. DANNY BURCH & ONEY LORCAN

Non-title. A video played that showed Ciampa getting himself this tag match while MSK listened in. Burch said it would be non-title and Ciampa said “Of course, because a title match would require you to have a set of, uh…” and Nash Carter finished “Bollocks.”

Fist bump by the faces and they strode down the ring, no nonsense. Thatcher dominated Burch on the mat to open. Burch got to a rope to break. Quick reversals and Thatcher dropped an elbow on Burch’s left arm. The two got to their feet and exchanged European uppercuts. Reset. Collar and elbow. Another uppercut exchange. Ciampa tagged in and attempted a cravat but Burch got to the heel corner to tag. Lorcan took Ciampa to a corner and hit a stiff chop rather than a clean break. Ciampa returned with two of his own. Shot exchange. Headlock takeover by Lorcan. A second was blocked and Ciampa elbowed out of trouble. Ciampa put Lorcan outside with a knee. Burch attempted to interfere but ran into a European uppercut outside by Thatcher.

Back inside, Lorcan ran into a clothesline. Thatcher tagged in and the two collaborated on a Thatcher uppercut for a two count. Thatcher put some knees to Lorcan’s back and got another two count. Headlock by Thatcher. Lorcan fishhooked to get out. Burch tagged in and Thatcher tossed Lorcan but Burch hit a lariat and Thatcher rolled to the outside and called the ref over in what I assume is a worked injury heading into commercial.