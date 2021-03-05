FREE PODCAST 3/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek ponder the big surprise signing, discuss a surprising match from Shaq, Revolution picks, more (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show wondering who will be the big surprise signing by AEW at Revolution on Sunday. They also discuss the entire Dynamite episode, including a surprising match from Shaq. Then it’s time for your emails and Revolution picks! For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

