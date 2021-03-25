FREE PODCAST 3/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Chambers: Cody & Brandi’s reality show, Darby vs. Silver, Kenny & Callis, Q.T. Marshall, live callers, emails (152 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joshua Chambers to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discuss the announcement of a new Cody & Brandi reality show, Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT Title, Kenny Omega & Don Callis, Q.T. Marshall getting extended mic time, Lance Archer’s promo about Sting, and much more with live callers and emails.

