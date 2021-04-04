Jon Moxley calls out Yuji Nagata as a potential next opponent

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley has his sights set on the next challenger to his IWGP United States Championship.

In a promo video released on the New Japan Pro Wresting Twitter account, Moxley addressed his championship reign. In it, he said that he called the shots and that he was big game hunting in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Moxley continued and said that he had respect for the legends in the sport. He said that he wanted things done a certain way, that he wasn’t a fan of Twitter trash talk, and that he would keep his message simple. Moxley then called out Yuji Nagata and told him to grab his six shooter so they could find out who could get a shot off first.

A message from IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley#njpw pic.twitter.com/pXoDlbmC77 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 5, 2021

Jon Moxley defeated Lance Archer to win the IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom in 2020. Most recently, he defeated Kenta to retain the championship at the NJPW New Beginnings USA show. This week, Jon Moxley is scheduled to team with The Young Bucks to face Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers on AEW Dynamite.

CATCH-UP: AEW announces major six-man tag match for next week’s Dynamite (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)