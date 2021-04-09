FREE PODCAST 4/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4-4-16) Raw after WrestleMania post-show including Styles vs. Jericho vs. Owens vs. Cesaro in the main event with live callers (129 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the April 4, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. This episode features PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch contributor Joel Dehnel hosting the “Raw After WrestleMania” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw with Shane McMahon running the show that headlined with A.J. Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro vs. Chris Jericho. They took live calls and emails throughout the show.

