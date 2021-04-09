FREE PODCAST 4/8 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin preview WrestleMania 37, review NXT Takeover, Young Bucks angle, Mike Tyson, Ratings, more (182 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin from PWTorch VIP’s podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller.” They begin with a review of Smackdown including Edge’s follow-up promo to his turn, the Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso main event, and Logan Paul with Sami Zayn. Then a full review of the final Raw before WrestleMania including Drew McIntyre’s promo, Miz and Morrison spray-painting Bad Bunny’s car, Drew vs. King Corbin, and Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon in a verbal battle. And then a preview of all announced matches at both nights of WrestleMania. From there, they analyze the Wednesday ratings and how viewership patterns could change starting next week. Then they discuss NXT Takeover “Stand & Deliver: Night 1” headlined by Raquel Gonzalez beating Io Shirai for the NXT Title and a standout Tommaso Ciampa vs. Walter match. Then they review AEW Dynamite including the apparent heel turn of The Young Bucks on Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho’s featured promo about The Pinnacle, Christian’s latest promo with the Taz overture, and more. Also, is Lulu Lemon a store for yoga wear or a flavor of Girl Scout Cookie?

