4/11 WRESTLEMANIA 37 KICKOFF SHOW REPORT: Final hype for top matches including Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan, The Fiend vs. Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, more

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 37 NIGHT TWO KICKOFF REPORT

APRIL 11, 2021

PEACOCK NETWORK

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Kickoff Panel: Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kayla Braxton, JBL, Peter Rosenberg

The panel began night two by giving a rundown of tonight’s card which transitioned into an Orton / Fiend video package – tonight’s opening match. Peter pointed out that the Fiend has been set on fire and is still relentless. Lawler asked how they like their Fiend – “Regular, or Extra Crispy?” JBL said he was betting on Orton in spite of nobody knowing what to expect from the Fiend.

A brief video package was shown of Stephanie McMahon and Titus O’Neil interacting with the local Tampa community in the week leading up to WrestleMania.

The panel pivoted to the women’s tag match. Peter pointed out that Tamina has been in the company for over ten years and has never won a title, and tonight might be her night.

Regarding Sheamus vs. Riddle, Booker said he’d attack Riddle’s weak point and stomp his feet. Lawler, inexplicably, said “I met a homeless guy on the street once. I said, ‘Why don’t you buy a house?!’ ” Peter said that Riddle is a badass who loves to scrap in spite of his happy-go-lucky attitude.

A video was shown recapping last night’s WrestleMania introduction and assorted highlights. It was nicely edited and was topped off with varying backing music. This was a typical top-notch WWE production, made with a one-day turnaround time. Regarding the video, Peter said he felt emotional seeing the footage of Belair winning the championship and uniting with her husband Montez Ford. On the Strowman / Shane match, Lawler said that Braun is so dumb that mind readers only charge him half price.

A video was shown for Ripley vs. Asuka. Peter said that Ripley could beat Asuka tonight. Booker agreed, and added that it wouldn’t even be an upset. He compared Ripley to a “lion ready to pounce.” Kayla said that Asuka wasn’t even slowed down when Baszler kicked her teeth out. Booker indicated that tonight’s “shucky ducky” moment was now as he predicted Ripley to win.

A highlight package was shown for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that aired earlier this week.

Kayla narrated us into a video package for Big E vs. Apollo Crews. Sonya Deville joined the panel, and like on night one, Booker T complimented her attire. Deville said that only Crews would know what their Nigerian Drum Fight would entail. An insulted Booker interrupted and said that he’s also “from the mother land,” suggesting that he understands the ramifications of this match. He said, “What do you do with a drum? You beat it!” Booker dipped into a Crews-like accent during this segment.

A video was shown where Kofi was interviewed about “KofiMania” while highlights of his championship run were shown.

After a Zayn / Owens video, the panel discussed what role Logan Paul might play tonight. JBL said that Zayn has “exposed the deep state of WWE.” Peter said that Zayn is an “artiste,” and is focused on his film. Booker recalled how erratic Zayn’s behavior was back at the Slammy awards.

The panel did a final rundown of tonight’s matches, culminating with a video package for the triple threat main event. Peter said not to bet against Daniel Bryan in a big spot. JBL and Booker picked Roman Reigns to win. Kayla closed out the kickoff and threw to the main program.

