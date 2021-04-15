ROH announces that Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett have signed new deals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH announced today that Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett have signed new deals with the company. Both of them were on short-term deals set to expire at the end of June, but in an interview with PWInsider today, they both announced they were going to be with ROH full-time going forward.

Both were released by WWE in April of 2020. Mike Bennett returned to the promotion last November and reunited with former Kingdom stablemate Matt Taven. They are now known as the OGK.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett returned to ROH announcing The Experience fan-engagement initiative in December of last year. She is also working for ROH behind the scenes and most recently appeared at ROH’s 19 Anniversary PPV to announce the launch of a tournament to crown a new women’s champion in ROH.

The terms of both contracts have not been disclosed.