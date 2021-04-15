THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 4/14: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week

Trey Miguel

Trey was featured prominently in two matches this week. First, he teamed with Sami Callihan on the Impact TV show to beat XXXL. Then he made a surprise appearance in the main event of the Hardcore Justice special, replacing an “injured” Tommy Dreamer in the eight-man tag team match. Trey is showing a more aggressive side (in storyline, this is due to his angle where Sami Callihan is trying to motivate him) and continues to improve since splitting from the Razcals faction and going out on his own.

Match of the Week

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz

This title vs. career match on the Hardcore Justice special saw Deonna emerge victorious, which means that Jazz must retire (it remains to be seen if she’s actually retiring or if this is a “wrestling retirement”). The match itself went about thirteen minutes and ended when Deonna put Jazz away with the Queen’s Gambit piledriver for the clean win. If this was indeed Jazz’s last match, she went out on a high note with a good match against a rising star in the industry.

To follow up, this week’s episode of Impact TV will feature a retirement ceremony for Jazz. I’m sure there will be highlights of past matches, testimonials, and a speech from Jazz herself. Or maybe she’ll get thrown into a cake. It could go either way.

(Honorable mention for Match of the Week goes to last week’s TV main event: Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards vs. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson. AEW’s Omega made his in-ring debut on Impact TV and I got a kick out of the inter-promotional aspect of the match.)

Impact TV Results (4/8/21)

Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, and Havoc beat Tenille Dashwood, Alisha Edwards, and Nevaeh

Matt Cardona vs. Jake Something went to a no-contest when Brian Myers attacked both wrestlers

Trey Miguel and Sami Callihan beat XXXL

Chris Sabin beat Deaner

Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards beat Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers

Hardcore Justice Results (4/10/21)

Josh Alexander & Petey Williams beat Ace Austin & Madman Fulton and TJP & Fallah Bahh

Shera beat Hernandez in a chair match

Doc Gallows beat Black Taurus

Matt Cardona beat Johnny Swinger in a mystery crate match

Sami Callihan beat Sam Beale

Jake Something beat Brian Myers

Tenille Dashwood beat Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, Alisha Edwards, Havoc, and Su Yung in a weapons match

Deonna Purrazzo beat Jazz in a title vs. career match

Eric Young, Joe Doering, Deaner, and Rhino beat Rich Swann, Wille Mack, Eddie Edwards, and Trey Miguel

Merch Corner

Impact Wrestling is offering fans a chance to purchase ring used items from last weekend’s Hardcore Justice special. Items for bid include a baking sheet used in the Knockouts weapons match (you probably don’t want to actually make cookies on it), the hockey stick that Eric Young used in the main event, the mouse trap that was revealed in the mystery crate match, and more. If you’re curious, you can check out the items here: www.ebay.com/impactwrestling

Next Week

This week’s TV episode will continue the road to the Rebellion PPV, including a press conference with Impact World Champion Rich Swann and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (with Don Callis). Also announced for the show is Jazz’s retirement ceremony, TJP vs. Josh Alexander, and a “Pick Your Poison” segment with Brian Myers and Matt Cardona.

Special Programming Note: This week’s Before the Impact pre-game show on AXS-TV will feature Havok vs. Nevaeh in their first match since Nevaeh’s heel turn. I’m surprised this wasn’t on the main show or even the PPV. Perhaps there will be an angle that leads somewhere.

