THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 4/7: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestler of the Week: James Storm

Storm wrestled his 1000th match in Impact on last Thursday’s show on AXS-TV (I can’t vouch for how accurate that tally is, but I’ll take their word for it). Storm returned to Impact earlier this year as a replacement for Alex Shelley. He’s been in a faction with Chris Sabin and Jake Something. Since that time, he has added star power and a good veteran presence to the show.

A lot of the show revolved around him last week. He gave a really good interview that walked the line between storyline and reality, referencing how Bob Ryder helped him and his America’s Most Wanted tag team partner Chris Harris get into TNA. Speaking of which, Harris made a surprise appearance on the show and even got involved in the main event, helping Storm secure a win against Eric Young in the main event.

Impact Match of the Week: Sami Callihan vs. Larry D

This hard-hitting match was a pleasant surprise. It was a rare heel vs. heel “Mean Guy Match” that was part of a storyline where Callihan is trying to convince Trey Miguel to team with him. The match was back and forth, with Callihan gaining the victory after a piledriver in about eleven minutes. As an aside, Larry should also win “Ring Gear of the Week” with his neon green attire.

Impact Wrestling TV results for 3/30/21:

Fire N Flava defeated Havoc & Nevaeh (Afterwards, Nevaeh turned heel on Havoc)

Sami Callihan defeated Larry D

Brian Myers defeated Suicide

Ace Austin & Madman Fulton defeated TJP & Josh Alexander

James Storm defeated Eric Young

Kenny Omega showed up at Swinger’s Palace, where Don Callis placed a $20,000 bet on Omega to beat Rich Swann in the main event of the Rebellion PPV. Later, Omega and the Good Brothers jumped Swann and Willie Mack backstage, but Eddie Edwards made the save.

Random Impact Plus Match of the Week:

Drew Galloway vs. Bobby Lashley (TNA Slammiversary 2016)

If Impact ever wanted to use a match as a recruiting tool, this would be it. Five years ago, Galloway and Lashley headlined Slammiversary and this year they’ll be fighting for the Raw World Title at the WWE’s biggest show of the year.

This flashback match went about 20 minutes and Lashley emerged victorious to win the title after Galloway passed out in a submission. (I’m predicting Galloway/McIntyre gets the win on Sunday).

Next Week:

The Impact Wrestling weekly TV show moves to Thursdays on AXS-TV. The main event for the first Thursday show is AEW champion Kenny Omega teaming with The Good Brothers to take on the team of Impact champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards.

The Hardcore Justice special takes place on Impact Plus on Saturday, April 10th (special starting time of 3PM EST so you don’t have to switch back and forth between that and Night #1 of WrestleMania). In storyline (and for all I know, in real life) Tommy Dreamer is booking the show, which will include Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz in a Title vs. Career Match.

