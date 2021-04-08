VIP AUDIO 4/7 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Jericho responds to MJF, Mike Tyson returns, Bucks finally pick a lane, Blood & Guts set up, Archer interrupts Sting, more (43 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. The Young Bucks & Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho responds to MJF and sets up Blood & Guts, Mike Tyson returns to AEW and sides with Inner Circle, Lance Archer interrupts Sting, Hangman Page battles Max Caster, Darby defends the TNT Title, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO