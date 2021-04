SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan and Tyler discuss this week’s episode of ROH TV, previewing the massive milestone episode #500, and they do a five-minute recap of their thoughts on WrestleMania.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO