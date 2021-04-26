4/19 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Mace & T-Bar vs. Strowman & McIntyre, Lashley speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

APRIL 26, 2021

LIVE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA – “THUNDERDOME”

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Adnan Virk, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-A lengthy video package recapped last week’s top happenings with Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, T-Bar, and Mace.

-As the camera panned the ThunderDome, Virk introduced the show with more enthusiasm than last week without going overboard.

(1) MACE & T-BAR vs. BRAUN STROWMAN

As Mace and T-Bar walked out, they cut to a soundbite with them vowing extinction of Braun and Drew. Then they cut backstage to Strowman asking Drew why didn’t thank him. He said he saved his career. He said if he’d just listen before he acted and not let his emotions get the best of him, he’d better off. He lost his composure as he said it, which was ironic. He called Drew “kid.” Drew chuckled and listed his accolades and said, “Maybe you should listen to my lead, kid!” Braun said he could go beat both of them up by himself, something he couldn’t do last week. He told him to watch and learn. Strowman marched onto the stage. Graves said he doesn’t think Braun has what it takes to beat both Mace and T-Bar at once. As Rome began introducing it as a tag team match, Braun yanked the mic away and said it’s a two-on-one match now. He said he’s going to do what Drew failed to do last week.

Brau opened against T-Bar, then knocked Mace off the ring apron. Mace attacked Braun from behind after blind-tagging in. Mace threw an awkward looking kick and overall moved around in the ring as if he wasn’t sure where he should be, although Braun was scurrying away from him which contributed. A minute later T-Bar and Mace both double-stomped away at Braun in the corner. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: Braun via DQ in 4:00.

-Drew ran out for the save. He clotheslined Mace over the top rope to the floor. Braun knocked T-Bar over the top rope. Drew looked at Braun and said, “So, no thank you?” Braun said he’s a funny guy. [c]

(2) BRAUN STROWMAN & DREW MCINTYRE vs. T-BAR & MACE

The match was converted to the original tag team format during the break. T-Bar avoided a charging Braun in the corner, so Braun went shoulder-first into the ringpost. Drew tagged himself in and delivered a neckbreaker to T-Bar. Drew leaped off the top rope and hit a clothesline, then kipped up. T-Bar elbowed Drew and lifted him onto his shoulders. Drew escaped and landed a Future Shock DDT. Mace broke up the cover. Braun charged at Mace at ringside and knocked him over. Then he charged at T-Bar from behind, but T-Bar dropped down, so Strowman clotheslined Drew instead. That led to a countout win for T-Bar and Mace.

WINNERS: Mace & T-Bar in 6:00.

-Virk then powerslammed Drew. He yelled, “Never hit me again. I came out here and tried to help you and tried to teach me and that’s how you repay me?”

(Keller’s Analysis: They’ve moved Mace and T-Bar into the category of being protected in finishes rather than losing clean. Braun messed up his wording when yelling at Drew but got it right by the end. Mace moves around really awkwardly, to the point that I wonder if he’s going to have a natural affinity for this. He’s lanky and moves awkwardly like early Erik Watts. He’s someone who’d really benefit from getting a lot more reps in front of fans against a wide array of wrestlers. Maybe WWE can send him to AEW to work on Dark Elevation every week for the next year. On another note, I just realized who Virk sounds like! He sounds like Norm MacDonald calling a wrestling match.) [c]

-Backstage Drew approached Adam Pearce and said he wants Braun in a match tonight. Pearce said, “I can do that.” Drew said, “Good.”

-Miz, John Morrison, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker stood in the ring. Miz touted his “24/7” documentary that dropped last week on Peacock. He plugged “Miz & Mrs” also. Then he threw to Elias who strummed his guitar. “I’m your moist voice, I am Johnny Drip-Drop,” said Morrison. Miz and Morrison congratulated Bad Bunny for selling out his 2022 tour in mere minutes. They took credit for making him a bigger star. Miz said they’re going to have their very own concert. Elias said when they approached him, he loved the idea because they’re world class artists. He dedicated his performance to Shane McMahon. Morrison introduced, “Hey Hey, Ho Ho – Unplugged.” It was awful. (On purpose, like Chris Jericho last week.) The lights went dark and then on the stage, Damian Priest came out as his entrance theme played. Graves blamed ThunderDome as being not conducive to their performance style.

Priest said he loved watching Miz lose to Bad Bunny at WrestleMania. He said his performance in that match moved him, so he came up with a surprise plan of his own. Out came New Day. Xavier opened a guitar case and inside were dozens of tomatoes. Priest and new Day threw tomatoes at the heels in the ring. They slipped and squished the fruits (or vegetables?) before they cut to a break. [c]

-Back from the break, they replayed the tomatoes hitting Miz and Morrison in their faces. Virk asked,”Who’s up for a little marinara sauce?”

(3) DAMIAN PRIEST & KOFI KINGSTON & XAVIER WOODS vs. MIZ & ELIAS & JAXSON RYKER (w/John Morrison)

As Miz whipped Kofi into the corner turnbuckles, Vink oddly asked Saxton, “How do Miz and company get back into this match?” Saxton said doing what they’re doing right now. Elias knocked Kofi off the top rope to the floor, then Miz kicking him. As Miz and Morrison taunted him, they cut to a break. [c]

Back live, Morrison shoved and tomato in Kofi’s face. Virk called it “moxie.” (The definition of “moxie” is “courageous spirit or determination.” Virk needs to revisit his thesaurus.) Ryker settled into a chinlock on Kofi. Kofi eventually got the hot-tag to Priesyt who rallied against the heels. He hit Ryker with a nice jump spinning wheelkick. Elias blocked a Broken Arrow, but Priest came back with a quick clothesline for a near fall. Priest leaped off the top rope and landed a spin wheel kick for a two count. Miz broke up the cover with a boot to Priest’s head. He followed up with a suplex attempt, but Priest reversed it into a Broken Arrow. Xavier tagged in and leaped off the top rope toward Elias, but Elias met him with a high knee for a near fall. The ref had to check on Xavier as the knee landed a bit awkwardly into Xavier’s neck and shoulder. Kofi tagged in and landed a missile dropkick off the top rope for a near fall on Ryker. Miz tried to take a cheap shot at Priest, but Priest knocked him into the arms of Morrison. He then turned and kicked Ryker, then did a running flip dive onto Miz and Morrison on the floor. Ryker beat up Woods. Kofi yanked Elias off the top rope. Woods then scored a three count on Ryker with an inside cradle. When Graves said it smells like V8 juice, Saxton said he loves V8.

WINNERS: New Day & Priest in 17:00.

-Sonya Deville walked backstage and opened a door to the arena to let Charlotte enter. Charlotte, though, was suspended after last week’s actions. Sonya looked happy to see her and they began walking together. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Sonya and Charlotte entered the ring as Charlotte’s music played. Sonya introduced Eddie Orengo, the referee Charlotte beat up, then went to a replay of the attack. Back live, Sonya told Charlotte that due to her actions, she was fined 100,000 dollars and was suspended indefinitely. She said she thinks Pearce’s decision was hasty. She gave Sonya a chance to explain herself. Charlotte said she spent a week reflecting on her actions and has decided she was wrong. She apologized to WWE management, the WWE Universe, and the referee “for my childish ways.” She said instinct took over, but she’s there to take the high road and right the wrongs she committed. She apologized to the referee “for putting my hands on you, for manhandling you last week.” The ref accepted her apology. She said she didn’t see Rhea Ripley interfere, and if he did, she would have won the match.

Sonya said since she apologized and paid her fine in full, she is happy to announce her suspension has been officially lifted. She said tonight she will return to in-ring action. They piped in boos. Sonya told the Orengo he’ll be the referee for her match. Charlotte said since the ref admitted it was his mistake, she wanted him to apologize to her. Orengo’s body language suggested that was a bit much, but he said, “Charlotte, I’m sorry.” She said, “Good boy.” Sonya said she looks forward to seeing Charlotte perform later in the night. Graves wondered if Pearce had any idea what just happened.

-Backstage Pearce angrily asked Sonya when she planned to let him know about this. Sonya said it was a last minute thing and it happened right before the show and she was trying to find him. She apologized. He said he might accept that apology if he actually believed it.

-Sheamus made his ring entrance. Graves noted Sheamus issued an open challenge last week, and he wondered if anyone would be brave enough to accept it this week. Virk said it took “moxie” to issue that challenge, and now will anyone be brave enough to accept his challenge. [c]

-Backstage Braun walked up to Pearce and said he’d love to get his hands on Drew tonight. He asked if he remembers who won the Triple Threat qualifier to see who would face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash. Pearce said Drew won it. Braun said that’s right, but he didn’t lose it, Randy Orton lost it. Braun said if he beats Drew tonight, he wants Pearce to add him to the title match at Backlash. He asked Pearce if he needs to get Sonya’s approval. Pearce said that’s won’t be necessary, and he agrees with his idea. Strowman walked away and grumbled that Pearce is now making some sense.

-Sheamus laughed after they replayed what he did to Humberto Carrillo last week. He said Humberto added his name to the list of people who tried to take away his U.S. Title and came up short. He said Humberto doesn’t belong in the ring with him. He said he has a lot of muscles, but he couldn’t step up to his level. He said he’s a fierce fighter, but also a generous fella. He said he has decided to issue another open challenge, but the U.S. Title belt won’t be on the line. Humberto walked out to his music. Graves said he apparently didn’t learn his lesson last week. Sheamus had a few words for him and then attacked him again. He stomped away at him and then picked up the mic. Carrillo attacked him from behind and backdropped him to the floor. “The moxie of this young man,” he said. Carrillo knocked Sheamus off the ring apron twice and then dropkicked him into the ringside table. He walked to the back as Sheamus threw a fit at ringside.

(Keller’s Analysis: Okay, Vink is up to saying “moxie” three times in this show. That’s just too much. Humberto looks like a star out there physically. He needed to get back at Sheamus this week to make up for how he was beaten up last week.)

-Backstage Kevin Patrick (or is it Patrick Kevin?) asked MVP and Lashley how their plans would change for Backlash if Braun earns his way into the title match. MVP said Braun hasn’t been added to any title matches yet. He said they deal in reality, and the reality is that he and Lashley have some grievances to address. MVP said he could give Patrick a “hot juicy scoop right now.” Patrick eagerly nodded that he’d like that and said “Yes sir.” MVP then said he could but he won’t, then he walked away.

(Keller’s Analysis: My god did that make Patrick out to be a pathetic sap just drooling at the notion of getting a juicy scoop.)

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Ripley. She said she’s happy that Charlotte was reinstated, but she didn’t believe her apologies. She said she’s glad she lost $100,000. She said some day their paths will cross. She said while Charlotte is busy “playing rugby with the referees,” she’ll continue to be the Raw Women’s Champion.

(Keller’s Analysis: The presentation of Ripley is inexcusably generic so far. There’s no backstory at all to who she is and what she stands for, and it’s not like this is a continuation of her NXT character, either, so even NXT viewers are left wondering who this is.)

-Lashley and MVP made their way to the ring. Lashley gloated about commanding respect after beating McIntyre. He said the respect he received from the live audience he hadn’t seen for over a year was a dream come true. He said Drew was crumpled up like a dollar bill on the sidewalk that nobody cares about. Lashley said Drew is now like a piece of bubble gum stuck to his shoe that he can’t rid of. He said he will beat Drew again, though. He said this time there’s a possibility it’ll be a triple threat. MVP said he’s offended by that. “Why would WWE treat their champion so poorly?” he asked.

(Keller’s Analysis: I have an answer. It’s so Lashley can retain the title without Drew having to lose clean to him. Or so he can lose the title without being involved in the actual pin or submission.)

MVP went on to complain that he could lose his title without having a hand in the immediate outcome. He called it disgusting and unacceptable and not fair. Lashley said Drew and Braun know he could beat each of them one-on-one. He said he’ll be out there tonight watching Drew vs. Braun because it’s his business. He said after chasing the WWE Title for 16 years, nobody will stop him. MVP said, “The champ has spoken.”

-They went to the announcers at ringside who then commented over a clip of Riddle beating Orton last week with a roll-up.

-Backstage, Patrick tried to interview Riddle who circled him on his scooter the whole time. Riddle said doesn’t understand what an Apex Predator is, but he gets what a Viper is. He saw Randy walk up to them. He said, “Hey Randy, we were just talking about you.” Orton said, “I don’t know what planet you’re from.” Riddle said, “Earth.” Orton said they share nothing in common. Riddle said, “Except we’re both from Earth.” Orton sighed. Orton said Riddle said their tag team name should be “R-K-Bro.” He said he hates to admit it, but it’s a kinda catchy. Orton said he called in a favor already and has a match ready to go. Riddle said they can wear matching snake skin Speedos. Orton said they’ll see how it goes out there and then maybe they can have a chat. Riddle was thrilled and smiled. Patrick said, “That was unexpected.” [c]

-A replay aired of Naomi pinning Shayna Baszler last week after Nia Jax abandoned her to go after Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

-Backstage, Jax was standing next to Baszler and Reginald. Jax was complaining about Charlotte being a spoiled brat, just like Rose and Brooke, “who are a constant thorn in our side.” Baszler said to forget about all of them. She said it’s time to get rid of distractions. “That means you, too,” she said as she pointed at Reginald. She said they have a match tonight, so “no more distractions.” A man delivered roses to Jax. “Reggie, you shouldn’t have!” He said he didn’t. Angel Garza walked up and said he sent them. He kissed her hand and wished her luck tonight. Reginald was jealous. Jax then whacked Rose and Brooke with the bouquet as she walked past them. “Put these in water, bitch!” she said.

-Braun was pulling on a resistant band as MVP walked up to him from behind. Braun said, “Talk.” (MVP must wear distinctive cologne and too much of it for Braun to know it was him.) MVP asked if that’s how he should talk to a representative of the WWE Champion, Lashley. Braun said if he ever talks to him like that again, he’ll have a hard time speaking the rest of his life. MVP said Lashley doesn’t appreciate his grovelling to get added to the Backlash title match. Braun told MVP to bring a message back to him. He said after he beats Drew tonight, there’s nothing he or Bobby can do to stop him from walking out of Backlash as the new WWE Champion.

-Orton made his ring entrance first. Then Riddle came out on his scooter. The graphic revealed they’ll have Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin next. [c]

-An NXT ad for tomorrow night’s announced matches: Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Legado del Fantasma vs. MSK & Kushida, plus “an exclusive” interview with Adam Pearce. (Congrats to NXT for that big “get”!)

(4) RANDY ORTON & RIDDLE vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & SHELTON BENJAMIN

Graves said this match is a chance for Cedric & Shelton to “right the ship” of their career which hasn’t gone well in recent weeks. Cedric & Shelton isolated Riddle for a few minutes. Orton tagged in and took control. He hit a flying Cedric with an RKO. He then kicked Shelton and set up a draping DDT. Riddle asked to be tagged in. Orton hesitated, but tagged Riddle. He then hit the DDT. Riddle then landed a Floating Bro for the win. Orton seemed pleased, but wasn’t ready for the hug that Riddle wanted to give him in their post-match celebration. Graves called it “the unlikeliest of teamwork.” Orton left the ring as Riddle hoped to strike a post with him.

WINNERS: Riddle & Orton in 6:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: They played this up like Orton sorta liked Riddle but didn’t want to be too openly enthusiastic about it yet.) [c]

(5) ASUKA & NAOMI & LANA vs. NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER (w/Reginald) & RHEA RIPLEY

Graves and Saxton talked about how much Naomi and Lana have been improving lately. A few minutes in, Rose and Brooke threw a bucket of water at Baszler. Jax slipped and fell at irngside. She couldn’t get up. Rose and Brooke laughed. Reginald dragged Jax to dry land as they cut to a break. [c]

Jax shoved Asuka to the ground at ringside. Meanwhile, Lana scored a near fall on Ripley with a crucifix in the ring. Ripley came back with Riptide. Jax tagged in and legdropped Lana for the win.

WINNERS: Jax & Baszler & Ripley in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: All viewers know about Ripley so far is she gets along with Jax and Baszler and is confident about being better than Charlotte.)

-Alexa Bliss was swinging backstage with her doll. She said, “Come play with us! We’re going to have so much fun.” [c]

-Backstage, Mandy and Lana were laughing about what they did. Sonya told them they should be ashamed of themselves for getting involved in a match they had no business in, then making playing a prank on Jax, and now laughing about it. She told Rose to wipe that look off his face because she has a match to get ready for. She revealed she booked her against Charlotte, and it’s next.

-Bliss payed with her doll Lilly’s hair and hummed to herself on the swing. She said her doll is a mentor and confidant, a devil and an angel on her shoulder. She said you can have a doll like Lilly if you just ask nicely. She told viewers to lean in and think dark, twisted thoughts. “We all have them,” she said. “Now repeat after me. Lilly Lilly Lilly.” She said next picture something peaceful. They showed peaceful scenes of fish in a pond, oceans, sunshine through trees, and flowers. Lilly then leaped onto the screen and yelled. She then laughed uproariously. She said not to blame her for what happens next because Lilly is getting restless. She said it’s time for Lilly to play with the rest of WWE. She said, “Lilly made me do it!” She then laughed some more.

-Back in the ThunderDome, Saxton called it “ominous and twisted. Vink called it “bizarre and unsettling.”

-Charlotte made her ring entrance. They replayed Charlotte apologizing to the referee she attacked, and the referee apologizing to her. [c]

(6) CHARLOTTE vs. MANDY ROSE (w/Lana)

Graves said Rose made her WrestleMania entrance “with all the grace of a baby giraffe.” Saxton said he is something else. Graves said he’s just being honest. Charlotte turned to tell Lana at ringside to shut up. Rose then took control. Charlotte quickly came back with a knee to the chest. Rose came back with a flying dropkick for a two count. Charlotte eventually finished Rose with her Natural Selection. The referee opened the ropes for Charlotte afterward. Graves said, “Chivalry is not dead.”

WINNER: Charlotte in 4:00.

-They showed Drew walking backstage. Patrick approached him about his main event against Braun. Drew said Braun is a monster and also a monster complainer. He said he won’t screw up his rematch at Backlash. He said tonight can only end one way – with a Claymore. [c]

(7) DREW MCINTYRE vs. BRAUN STROWMAN

Drew made his ring entrance. Braun then made his entrance. They stared each other down before the bell. Braun and Drew locked up. Strowman brushed off a shoulder tackle from Drew. Graves said Drew isn’t used to being the smaller wrestler in his matches. Braun shoulder blocked him hard to the mat. Braun taunted him. Drew took over and worked over Braun’s left leg. Braun slapped himself free. Braun slammed Drew off the top rope, then knocked him to the floor. When he went to ringside to charge at Drew, Lashley’s music played. Braun stared at the entrance stage. [c]

Lashley and MVP sat ringside and watched. Drew got Braun in a sleeper. (Graves used the word “behooves” incorrectly – essentially treating it as interchangeable with “benefits” – so he can join Vink in brushing up on their thesaurus.) Braun went to pound Drew’s chest, but Drew blocked it, then elbowed out of Braun’s grip. He landed a Glasgow Kiss to send Braun crashing to the mat. Braun landed a spinebuster for a two count. Drew then stomped on Braun. They cut to MVP and Lashley watching, looking slightly bored. Braun picked up Drew and shoved him into the corner. Braun superplexed Drew and scored a two count. Braun stood and slapped Drew’s chest. MVP stood at ringside with the aid of his cane. Braun charged and splashed Drew in the corner. Lashley stood on the ring apron, distracting the ref. Braun set up a powerslam, but MVP pulled Drew free. Braun turned and hit MVP. Then he delivered a Future Shock DDT as the ref turned back around. T-Bar and Mace ran out and distracted Drew. Braun then powerslammed Drew for the three count. Drew and Braun had a staredown in the ring and exchanged some words. Then they turned and pointed to Lashley who was standing on the announce desk holding up his WWE Title belt.

WINNER: Braun Strowman in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Perhaps Vince McMahon thought through the possible finishes at Backlash for Lashley vs. Drew and saw there were no good options, so they added Braun to the match which gives them several options that don’t involved Drew getting pinned by Lashley, but also Lashley retaining his title. Or this was just planned all along, which is certainly possible, too. Either way, this Triple Threat set-up gives them an “out” for Lashley to lose the belt without losing, or for Drew to come up short without losing to Lashley directly again. The match itself was hard-hitting and a good clash of two full heavyweights.)



