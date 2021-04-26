4/26 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on McIntyre & Strowman vs. Mace & T-Bar, six-man and six-woman tag matches, Lashley discusses championship match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

APRIL 26, 2021

TAMPA, FLA. AT YUENGLING CENTER (THE “THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Adnan Virk, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller and I to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-They began with a video recap of Drew McIntyre’s show opening promo, the attack from Mace & T-Bar, and the handicap match (that McIntyre won by disqualification) that eventually led to Braun Strowman assisting McIntyre. The video ended with highlights of the ensuing tag match and the unmasking of Mace & T-Bar (who won by DQ).

-Adnan Virk welcomed viewers as Mace & T-Bar made their entrance for their tag match. They still have a bit of face paint, but they entered sans masks (I assume they had more than one, but hey). They showed a short pre-recorded promo from the two that was more of their usual brooding and menace.

-They cut to McIntyre in Gorilla with Strowman appearing asking for a thank you. McIntyre said he asked for a handicap match, but Strowman said he saved his career and called McIntyre kid. McIntyre rolled off his accolades before calling Strowman kid. Strowman said he’s “destroyed more men” than McIntyre could hope for and he would defeat them himself. Strowman entered first as Virk said he “appreciates the Strowman Express.” As Mike Rome went to announce the match, Strowman snatched the mic and demanded a handicap match. Looks like it’s just fine for wrestlers to change up their match right before it starts.

(1) MACE & T-BAR vs. BRAUN STROWMAN – Handicap match

T-Bar started, but Strowman rushed him in the corner, beat on him, and whipped T-Bar hard across the ring into another corner. He sent T-Bar hard into the corner again before nailing Mace with a right hand. He then hit a corner avalanche on T-Bar, sent him into their corner, hit another corner avalanche, but was attacked from behind as Mace made the tag.

Mace dodged some strikes and hit a leg lariat, then beat on Strowman in their corner. He tagged in T-Bar, who beat on him and tagged in Mace. Mace hit a big boot to the head, but Strowman kicked himself out of the corner. Mace hit some body shots and tagged in T-Bar, who proceeded to boot wash Strowman in the corner. He tagged in Mace, but both men beat stomped on him in the corner to draw the DQ. They continued stomping away until McIntyre’s music hit and he ran out.

He met T-Bar outside and tossed him into the barricade. He entered the ring and laid into Mace, but T-Bar attacked from behind. Strowman helped out as both men tossed their foes to the outside. McIntyre bumped into Strowman, said, “No thank you?” and they cut to break. [c]

WINNER: Braun Strowman at 2:55 (DQ)

(2) MACE & T-BAR vs. DREW MCINTYRE & BRAUN STROWMAN

The match was already in progress, so match time will be what was televised from this point. T-Bar was in with McIntyre, who looked for a Future Shock, but T-Bar fought out. McIntyre hit some chops, slapped T-Bar, then hit a Glasgow Kiss for a two-count as T-Bar went for a discus something.

Mace tagged in and hit a ripcord side slam for a two-count. He cinched in an armlock to ground McIntyre. McIntyre fought to his feet, but Mace dragged him down to the mat. Back on their feet, McIntyre countered Mace and hit a side Russian legsweep. Both men made tags.

Strowman hit a big shoulder tackle on T-Bar, then a corner avalanche, but T-Bar dodged as Strowman hit the post. McIntyre tagged in and knocked Mace off of the apron, then hit a neckbreaker on T-Bar. He climbed to the top and hit a flying one-hand chop. He kipped up, then after a series of counters, hit Future Shock for a two-count that was broken up by Mace.

Strowman went to work on Mace in a corner as the referee has no control. He tossed Mace outside awkwardly, then hit the Strowman Express much to Virk’s delight. He tried the same to T-Bar on the outside as McIntyre went for a clothesline, but McIntyre hit Strowman by accident. T-Bar sent McIntyre over the barricade, then reentered the ring as they won by countout.

After the match, Strowman hit McIntyre with the powerslam. He then yelled at him about trying to help him and being repaid like that. It’s not like accidents never happen or anything.

WINNER: Mace & T-Bar at 4:26 televised (countout)

-Byron Saxton then hyped the six-man tag match with The New Day & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & Elias & Jaxson Ryker as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: So they ended up having the advertised tag match, but went through some crap to get there. This 50/50 booking needs to stop. Also, the “miscommunication” angle is usually not done well in WWE, and that’s the case here. It was kind of a waste of 20 minutes, honestly. I guess we’re going to see some kind of blowoff between these two “teams” at WrestleMania Backlash OR McIntyre vs. Strowman.)

-They returned with a “Make-A-Wish” graphic before shifting to Adam Pearce in the back. McIntyre approached and said he wanted Strowman tonight. Pearce said he could that. McIntyre immediately said good and walked out. Welp, forget what I just wrote above.

-They cut to the ring for “Miz TV” with the heels (including John Morrison) in the ring. The Miz said it’s been a momentous couple of weeks in sports entertainment, plugged his WWE 24, and then plugged Miz & Mrs. He then called Elias a virtuoso. They introduced themselves, Morrison called himself “Johnny Drip Drip,” and The Miz called himself “MC M-I-Z.” They offered congratulations to Bad Bunny for his sold out tour, but then took credit for it thanks to their WrestleMania performance.

They said they have to give Bunny something good, something that proves the multi-talented individuals that they are. They then said it’s their very own concert. Elias said it’s going to be incredible. He called The Miz & Morrison musical geniuses “on par with Elias.” They called The New Day a junior high school band. He then dedicated his song to his “muse,” Shane McMahon. The Miz said it’s “Hey Hey Hop Hop: Unplugged.” They did some tone checking (it was bad), then did an acappella version of the song and yeah, it was about as good as you’d expect. The lights went dark as Priest made his entrance.

Priest took the mic and said he’s sorry to have to interrupt that emotional performance, but felt he just had to attend in person, like when he got to sit in the greatest seat of all time to see The Miz lose to Bunny. He said The Miz’s performance moved him, so they have their own surprise. They New Day entered next. Xavier Woods was holding a huge guitar case that he carried like it weight a ton. It was filled with tomatoes, and they just started throwing them at their foes. Elias took a headshot and dropped like you’d expect. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: What the HELL is this show right now?! I thought last week was the depths, but my goodness, it looks like tonight is giving last week a run for it’s terrible money.)

-They returned with slowmo replays of tomatoes hitting the heels, including headshots and Elias trying to use his guitar as a shield.

(3) THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & DAMIAN PRIEST vs. THE MIZ & ELIAS & JAXSON RYKER (w/John Morrison)

Woods and Elias began, the latter with very wet jeans. Elias beat on Woods in the corner a bit, then tagged in Ryker, who did the same. He distracted the ref (badly) as The Miz choked Woods. Ryker then hit a bodyslam for a one-count. He tagged in Elias, who hit a big uppercut as Morrison laughed on from ringside. He missed a clothesline, back elbow, and then was hit by a discus elbow from Woods for a two-count.

Elias immediately hit a body shot and tagged in The Miz, but he was taken down with a drop toehold. Kingston tagged in and they hit a couple of double team moves that resulted in a double bulldog for a two-count. Woods tagged in as they hit their running kick and splash combo for another two-count.

Kingston tagged in, hitting a springboard chop to The Miz’s head for a two-count. Kingston motioned for Priest to tag in, but The Miz retreated and tagged in Ryker, only looking tough once he knew he could tag out. Priest and Ryker locked up with Ryker gaining the advantage. However, Priest ducked some strikes and hit a frontside leg sweep, then one to the back. Elias tagged in and was taken out with one. The Miz came in and jumped over the first, but not the second. The faces cleared the ring as Woods played the trombone.

Kingston rolled Elias back in, then hit a frogsplash crossbody off of the top for a two-count. Elias muscled Kingston into their corner, allowing The Miz to tag in. He rushed Kingston in the corner, but Kingston evaded. Ryker distracted the ref, which allowed Elias to drag Kingston off of the top rope. The Miz then hit a running boot on the outside as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with an NXT promo, then The Miz driving a boot into Kingston’s face for a two-count. He draped Kingston across the second rope and distracted the ref as Morrison rubbed tomato in Kingston’s face. Morrison actually has “DRIP” spray painted into his hair. Elias tagged in, hit a big suplex, but only netted a two-count. Kingston tried fighting back, but Elias hit a huge lariat to ground Kingston before tagging in Ryker.

Ryker hit a falling headbutt for a one-count, then locked in a sleeper that kind of became a side headlock. He prevented Kingston from making a tag, hit a slingshot suplex as Elias tagged in, then Elias hit a sliding forearm for a two-count. Kingston fought back with strikes and counters, but Elias lifted and rammed him into their corner. The Miz tagged in and booted Kingston in the gut over and over. Elias choked Kingston with the ref distracted.

The Miz set for the It Kicks, hit a few, but Kingston ducked the last and hit the S.O.S. Both men were prone on the mat, but both then made tags. Priest entered and took out Elias, then kicked Ryker into a corner. He hit flying back elbows to both men, then a thunderclap to Ryker and a spinning heel kick. He went for the Broken Arrow, but Elias slipped out only to be hit with a lariat for a two-count.

Priest climbed to the top and hit a flying spinning heel kick, but the pin was broken up by a boot from The Miz. The Miz went for something, but was hit instead by the Broken Arrow. Woods tagged, but was hit with a flying knee I think Virk called the “Sinful Knee” for a two-count. Ryker tagged in, but Woods fought off the double team. Kingston tagged in, but then they hit a missile dropkick/Russian legsweep triple team for a two-count. Priest fought off some shenanigans at ringside, Woods tagged in, and Priest hit his step-up tope con hilo to the outside.

Ryker hit some Polish hammers to Woods, but Kingston dragged Elias off of the top rope as they set for a double team. This allowed Woods to rollup Elias for the victory.

WINNER: The New Day & Damian Priest at 16:48 (rollup)

-They cut to the back where Sonya Deville was making her way, or “sauntering” as Virk said. She opened a door to let in Charlotte Flair, who Saxton reminded us is supposed to be suspended. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: That match was probably five minutes too long. The most awkward spots all came with Ryker in the ring; he just shouldn’t be booked at this level yet. The match itself was fine, but tonight shows WWE’s tired booking: no idea what to do, so throw everyone in tag or six-person tag matches.)

-They returned with a graphic hyping Miz & Mrs. for after the show. Rome welcomed Deville, who was in the ring.

[HOUR TWO]

Deville brought out 13-time Women’s Champion, “The Queen,” Flair. Her music hit as she walked to the ring in an absolutely fantastic dress. Her wardrobe since switching from “The Queen” attire has been nothing but exquisite. Flair is supposed to be suspended indefinitely after last week. Deville said referee Eddie Orengo was joining them in the ring. She then cut to a video recap (dramatically done), that showed Flair beating the hell out of Orengo, including a big PK to the gut.

Deville said Flair was suspended and fined 100 thousand dollars. She said she felt Pearce made a rushed decision, and wanted to hear Flair’s side. Flair said she’s seen the error of her ways, and gave a “sincere apology to WWE management, the WWE Universe, and Eddie Orengo,” which she rolled her r nicely. She said she’s here to right her wrong, and told Orengo she’s sorry for putting her hands on him, for manhandling him last week. He said he accepted her apology and didn’t see Rhea Ripley interfere. Deville said she apologized, paid her fine, and her suspension has been lifted. She then said Flair will return to in-ring action tonight, with Orengo being the ref.

Flair asked for Deville to wait. She said Orengo said it was his mistake, so she needed Orengo to apologize to her. Orengo said he was sorry. Flair said, “Good boy,” under her breath. Deville said it’s final and Flair has been reinstated. Corey Graves said he wonders if Pearce knew about any of this. Flair had Orengo lift the ropes for both her and Deville as they left the ring together. Flair looked rather happy as they walked away. Orengo looked rather perturbed.

In Gorilla, Pearce asked when the hell was Deville going to tell him about this. She apologized, but Pearce said he might actually accept it if he believed her. He walked away.

-Sheamus’ music hit as he entered. He “started” an open challenge last week that saw him just wreck Humberto Carrillo before a match could ever commence. They cut to break hyping his open challenge. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: There were some mistimed moments in that segment with Deville, but it was good nonetheless. It helped that Flair maintained being a heel even while apologizing, demanding the ref apologize to her. Her emphasis on “manhandling” was just derisive enough, as was her muttering, “Good boy,” under her breath. This Charlotte Flair just keeps hitting homers in the character department.)

-They returned with Pearce on the phone in the back as Strowman appeared. He said the match with McIntyre is great, but reminded Pearce about the triple threat match a few weeks ago. He said McIntyre won that match, but who lost it? It was Randy Orton. He said McIntyre didn’t pin him, so he demanded if he beat McIntyre, Pearce make it a triple threat match, or does he “have to check with Sonya first” before he makes his decision. He said that’s not necessary and agreed to Strowman’s demands.

(Hazelwood’s Take: That’s twice now Strowman’s done his own thing tonight with no repercussion.)

-They shifted to Sheamus in the ring and replayed last week’s open challenge. Sheamus was laughing and said he watched those highlights over and over again. He said that’s proof the United States Champion is back and better than ever. He said he would be a fighting champion, and he proved that last week. He said you’re probably saying, “Well Sheamy, you didn’t even let the bell ring!” He said it’s simple, Carrillo doesn’t belong in the ring even with all those new muscles.

Sheamus called himself a fierce fella, but also a nice guy, so he’s going to do the open challenge again. He said if you fancy getting stretchered out of the “Thunderdome,” “Come on out and have a swing at old Sheamy.” He said the title will NOT be on the line. Carrillo’s music hit again. He looked furious and made a beeline to the ring. Sheamus asked if he’s out of his bleeding mind, if he’s “loco essay?” then attacked him before the bell. He stomped away at Carrillo, but Carrillo fought back, hitting strikes and some knees, then sending Sheamus over the top rope and hitting a dropkick, then another, and a middle rope tope. He yelled out in passion, then exited as Sheamus threw the announcers’ chairs in frustration. They showed replays of the tope after.

-They cut to the back where Bobby Lashley & M.V.P. entered. Kevin Patrick and asked about the triple threat potential, but M.V.P. cut him off and said nothing’s official yet. He said Patrick likes to deal in hypotheticals while they deal in reality. He said he could give Patrick a juicy scoop, but he won’t and they walked off. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: OK, after last week, I though Carrillo was just a one-and-done. Now I’m rather intrigued in a Carrillo-Sheamus match at WrestleMania Backlash for the United States Championship.)

-They returned with a promo for A&E’s Biography documentary on “Macho Man” Randy Savage airing Sunday. They cut to Sarah Schreiber in the back as she welcomed Ripley. She said despite Flair’s apologies never meaning anything, she enjoyed seeing Flair fined. She said maybe their paths will cross, but she’s focused on her six-woman tag match. She walked away.

-Lashley’s lightning bolts hit for his awesome entrance (one of the best in WWE in years) as he & M.V.P. entered in their always excellent suits, Lashley in a blue blazer, white vests/shirt/slacks with purple tie, and M.V.P. in a dark navy with white shirt and sliver/slate tie. They showed still image highlights of Lashley retaining at WrestleMania.

Lashley took a mic and said a few weeks ago he did exactly what he said he was going to do and walked in and out of WrestleMania as WWE Champion. He said he held the title up high and commanded respect, and the respect he received from the fans felt good, made even better with McIntyre crumpled at his feet like a dollar bill on the side of the street no one cares about.

He said McIntyre is like the piece of bubble gum on his shoe he can’t get rid of, but he’ll beat McIntyre again. He said there’s a possibility it’s a triple threat match as M.V.P. jumped in said he’s offended by that. He asked why WWE would treat their most prestigious champion so poorly? He said any business WWE needs to conduct concerning the WWE Championship cannot be made without first conferring with them. Lashley said it’s intentionally disrespectful.

M.V.P. said Lashley has been the “All Mighty” WWE Champion for 56 days and his reign could be in jeopardy in a triple threat match he wasn’t even informed about? He brought up how Lashley lost the United States Championship in a triple threat match, and said potentially Lashley could lose his championship without having a hand in the outcome. He called it disgusting and unfair.

Lashley said fair or not, McIntyre and Strowman both know he could beat either of them one-on-one. He said he’s going to have to observe his “business interests” because no one will stop him from holding the title it took him 16 years to gain.

-The announcers then shifted to Riddle’s upset over Riddle last week via crucifix pin, with Saxton calling it Riddle’s biggest win. They cut to the back with Riddle riding circles around Patrick. He said he felt awesome like he was riding high on “cloud 12.” He said Orton is an apex predator, which he really doesn’t understand, but he squashed the viper like a mongoose. Orton approached. He said I don’t know what planet you’re from (“I’m from Earth”). He said we have nothing in common (“Except we’re both from Earth”).

Orton said he sought to teach Riddle some respect, but he instead gained some respect for Riddle. He then said R-K-Bro sounded catchy, then said they have a tag match if they wanted. Riddle said he’s down and they should have matching snakeskin Speedos. Orton said let’s see how it goes tonight and just maybe they’ll have a chat. Patrick said that was unexpected and Riddle cheesed. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: That was a great championship promo from Lashley. Like Flair, he’s a heel that has legitimate gripes, but going about things in ways that make you want to boo them. Again, the best heels are the delusional heels who have justifications for their actions with those actions just being a bit beyond the pale.)

-They returned with a recap of last week’s continued mission by Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke to “embarrass” Nia Jax (as Virk said). This resulted in Lana & Naomi defeating Shayna Baszler. They cut to the back with Jax & Baszler (& Reginald) complaining about Flair being reinstated so quickly. Jax shifted to Rose & Brooke as Baszler said forget all of them and the last thing they need are anymore distractions. She said they have a match tonight, so no more distractions as she walked away. A man approached giving Jax flowers, but Reginald said they weren’t from him. Angel Garza appeared and said they were from him. He wished her luck and kissed her hand. Reginald said, “What is this?” She then swung the bouquet and hit Rose across the head.

-They cut to Strowman in the back as M.V.P. approached. Strowman said talk. M.V.P. said that’s a poor attitude, but Strowman said if M.V.P. talks to him like that again, M.V.P. will have a hard time talking for the rest of his life. M.V.P. said Lashley doesn’t appreciate Strowman groveling to WWE management. Strowman said Lashley can say what needs to say to his face, but M.V.P. can relay a message and that’s that Strowman will walk out as WWE Champion.

Orton made his entrance first as Saxton blew it by saying Riddle needs to be wary of Orton’s true intentions. Riddle then made his entrance riding his scooter to the ring. They cut to break. [c]

-They returned with another NXT promo, this one hyping another six-man tag match if you didn’t get your fill tonight, and Dakota Kai vs. Mercedes Martinez (yes please!). Adam Cole returns as well in a sit-down interview. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin were making their entrance as they returned.

(4) R-K-BRO (Randy Orton & Riddle) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & SHELTON BENJAMIN

Riddle and Alexander began, with Riddle immediately hitting a gutwrench and rolling into another. He locked in a sleeper that Graves called the Bromission, but Alexander fought back and tagged in Benjamin. Benjamin mounted Riddle and rained down punches. Riddle fought back to his feet, but his head kick was caught, then dropped across Benjamin’s shoulder. He tagged in Alexander, who continued working the compromised left leg.

Alexander then mounted Riddle with punches, then tagged in Benjamin. They’ve done a good job keeping him cut off. Benjamin placed Riddle’s leg across the rope, then hit a running dropkick to it. Alexander tagged in and did the same. Alexander then cinched in a chinlock as he taunted Orton. Benjamin tagged in and hit a leg breaker suplex. Benjamin then locked in a modified single leg crab, but Riddle grabbed the rope. Alexander tagged in.

He stomped on Riddle’s leg, stepped between Riddle and Orton, caught a Riddle kick, but then ate a knee as Riddle tagged in Orton. Benjamin tagged in, but Orton maintained control with strikes and uppercuts in the corner. He exploded out of the corner with a clothesline to Benjamin. He caught Benjamin’s kick, but was hit with the whip around kick. However, Orton caught Benjamin with the snap powerslam. He set for the RKO, then hit it on Alexander as he tried to leap from the top.

Orton then set Benjamin for the draping DDT, tagging in Riddle. The DDT hit, then Riddle hit the Floating Bro for the victory. They celebrated after with Orton trying to calm down Riddle from being so familiar. They showed the RKO in slowmo to Alexander after, then the DDT/Floating Bro finish. Riddle posed, but Orton left the ring instead of posing together. Orton look bemusedly perplexed.

WINNER: R-K-Bro at 5:33 (Floating Bro)

-They showed Alexa Bliss and Lily swinging on her playground set as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: You already know what I’m going to say about Riddle and Alexander/Benjamin. The pushes should be reversed.)

[HOUR THREE]

-They returned with Asuks’a music hitting as she made her entrance. Naomi & Lana entered next. Jax & Baszler entered next as they once again showed the clip from last week. Jax & Baszler were bickering in the ring as Ripley made her entrance.

(5) ASUKA & NAOMI & LANA vs. NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER & RHEA RIPLEY (w/Reginald)

Asuka and Baszler began as Asuka seemed offended Ripley didn’t start the match. Baszler worked a front facelock, then both women began trading holds. Asuka grabbed Baszler’s hand and motioned for Ripley to tag in. Baszler used that to attack then tag in Ripley. Ripley hit a big biel, but was then hit with Asuka’s lifting knee. Naomi tagged in, hit a corner splash, then tagged in Lana as they hit a double team for a quick pinfall with no count. Lana was able to counter and reverse Ripley into an Okada roll for a two-count, but Ripley responded with a headbutt and vertical suplex for two-count.

She kicked Lana in the back, then slammed her face-first into the mat. She locked in a body scissors, then also applied a dragon sleeper. Lana fought out, but Ripley maintained the body scissor. Rose & Brooke came down and as Baszler went to confront them, they threw a bucked of ice and water at her. Jax went after and slipped a couple of times as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Baszler stomping on Lana’s arm, but with a split screen replay so the effect was diluted. Lana countered Baszler and hit a side Russian legsweep, allowing her to tag in Asuka. Asuka hit a hip attack on Ripley, knocking her from the apron, then took out Baszler. She knocked Jax off of the apron, the hit a hip attack on Baszler for a two-count. She hit a bunch of kicks to the face, but Baszler rolled through a shining wizard attempt and hit a rising knee.

She tagged in Jax, who hit a bodyslam and elbow drop for a two-count. She then hit a corner splash, followed by a Samoan drop. Jax smiled as Asuka regained her footing, but Asuka sidestepped Jax in the corner. She tagged in Naomi, who hit a springboard splash for a two-count. She hit Jax with a flurry of strikes, including a disaster kick and a quick spikerana for a two-count that was broken up by Baszler.

Reginald distracted Naomi, allowing Jax to attack her and then tag in Ripley. Ripley hit her big belly-to-back forward suplex, but the pin was broken up by Asuka. Ripley threw Asuka outside, but Naomi rolled through a suplex attempt and made a tag to Lana behind Ripley’s back. Ripley hit the Riptide on Naomi, but was hit with a crossbody by Lana for a two-count.

Ripley caught Lana, but was swung into a crucifix for a two-count. She hit Riptide and tagged in Jax, who hit a legdrop for the victory. The victors celebrated after as they showed replays.

WINNER: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler & Rhea Ripley at 11:32 (legdrop)

-They cut to Bliss on her swing with Lily. She said hi and to come play with them as they’re going to have so much fun. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: The match was fine. My only qualm I guess is why not have Ripley be the one to gain the pinfall victory?)

-They returned with a Raw Talk promo featuring Riddle, Deville, and Lashley & M.V.P. They cut to Rose & Brooke in the back as Deville approached saying they should be ashamed of themselves for being involved in a match they’re not involved in and for playing pranks on Jax. She said it’s not surprising as Rose as always had bad taste. She said Rose will face Flair.

-Bliss was on her swing with Lily and said Lily’s truly her BFF. She said Lily understands her, is a confidant, a mentor, a devil and angel on her shoulder. She said you could have one of your own if you ask nicely. She said come closer, look into her eyes, concentrate, think dark thoughts, think twisted thoughts, we all have them. Repeat after her: Lily, Lily, Lily. Next, she said picture something peaceful. The screen changed to calm water nature settings as she said to inhale and exhale as Lily popped up and screamed. Bliss just laughed and asked if they got you and said it was Lily’s idea.

She said Lily can be mischievous sometimes. She said to be honest, Lily’s getting restless just hanging out with her, so it’s time to let Lily play with the rest of WWE and not to blame her for what happens next. She deadpanned and said Lily made her do it before laughing and swinging a bit as the segment ended with the closeup of Lily’s face and the Goldust mouth snap.

Flair made her entrance in her new gear she debuted last week as they replayed the events of last week. They then replayed Flair’s apology from earlier in the night and subsequent reinstatement. Saxton said he still questions the “genuine nature” of her apology as she had Orengo lower the rope for for her to enter the ring. They cut to break. [c]

(6) CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. MANDY ROSE (w/Dana Brooke)

They returned with Flair posing in the ring, expertly timing raising her arms as the cameras came back live. Rose & Brooke entered next. They locked up with Flair gaining the advantage. Rose cartwheeled out of the arm wrench and applied her own. Flair cartwheeled out herself, but slammed Rose to the mat. Rose kipped up and tried jackknife covering Flair, but Flair used her strength to lift them up. She hit some moves and tried to pin Rose using the ropes, but Brooke shoved her feet off.

Flair told off Brooke, but this allowed Rose to gain some offense. Flair responded with a body knee, then sent Rose into a corner. She lifter her to the top, but Rose kicked her away. Rose hit a missile dropkick from the top rope for a two-count as Brooke cheered her on. Rose worked on Flair in a different corner with punches and kicks, then slapped Flair against the ropes. She whipped Flair into the corner, who stopped short before running into Orengo. She yelled at him, then hit a big boot on Rose for a two-count, with Orengo delayed in counting.

She menaced him a bit about his count, but was rolled up for a two-count. Rose hit a knee strike for another two-count to Rose’s surprise. She placed her hands on her head in disbelief. Flair countered with her backbreaker/flatliner into the corner combo, then hit Natural Selection for the victory. She yanked her arm away from Orengo and raised her arms herself. She made Orengo lower the rope again and motioned to him that she’s watching him.

WINNER: Charlotte Flair at 4:18 (Natural Selection)

-They cut to McIntyre walking in the back as Patrick approached. Patrick asked if McIntyre was happy about the stipulation, and McIntyre said he was under the impression there weren’t handouts. He called Strowman a “monster complainer.” He said it can only end one way, and that’s with a Claymore. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Probably a minute or two too long for what was essentially a Flair squash match, but I think they did enough with the story between Flair & Orengo to make Rose’s offense and length of match believable.)

-They returned with another Make-A-Wish message from Virk about donating. They immediately hit McIntyre’s music as he made his entrance with the sword that he plunged into the stage. Graves reminded viewers this is a match that McIntyre wanted, but it was Strowman who “decided to make the most of the opportunity.” Strowman entered next.

(7) DREW MCINTYRE vs. BRAUN STROWMAN – If Strowman wins, he is added to the Lashley-McIntyre WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash

They began by glaring at each other, then locking up. They broke apart with Strowman talking smack. McIntyre hit a go-behind, and then my stream froze. After it buffered, McIntyre and Strowman both came off of the ropes fast with Strowman gaining the edge as his shoulder tackle floored Strowman. However, McIntyre took out Strowman’s leg and began working it with a wrench. Strowman broke the hold with a punch.

McIntyre tried hitting his overhead suplex out of the corner, but Strowman sent him to the apron. McIntyre punched him and tried climbing to the top, but Strowman slammed him like an old Ric Flair match. As he motioned for the Strowman Express, Lashley’s music hit as both men looked up to see the WWE Champion and M.V.P. slowly make his way to the top of the stage as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Strowman in control with Lashley & M.V.P. watching from ringside in plush chairs, but not on commentary. Strowman whipped McIntyre hard into a corner, causing him to bounce off and collapse. Strowman lifted McIntyre for the powerslam, but McIntyre countered into a modified sleeper. Strowman rammed McIntyre into the corner, but McIntyre sidestepped him and used the momentum to hit his overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Strowman.

McIntyre set for Future Shock, but Strowman pushed him away. McIntyre hit a neckbreaker for a two-count. M.V.P. yelled at McIntyre to “handle his business” and “act like you want to win.” McIntyre set for the Claymore, but Strowman caught him into a powerbomb for a two-count. Strowman stalked McIntyre, then went for his big forearm across the chest. McIntyre caught his strike and hit a few back elbows and then the Glasgow Kiss to down Strowman. Good on McIntyre for selling the effects of the headbutt himself.

McIntyre then hit a spinebuster on Strowman for a two-count (when was the last time a spinebuster ended a match in WWE?). McIntyre set for the Future Shock again, but Strowman lifted him onto the top rope. He laid in some strikes to McIntyre, being held up by the post. Strowman climbed and hit a second rope superplex which brought M.V.P. to his feet. McIntyre kicked out at two as they showed Lashley & M.V.P. conferring with each other.

Strowman hit his forearm chest smash this time, yelling out that he’s a monster. He hit a running corner avalanche, but as he went for another, Lashley distracted the ref. M.V.P. pulled McIntyre off of Strowman’s powerslam attempt. Strowman punched M.V.P., but ran into a Future Shock. McIntyre poised for the Claymore, but T-Bar & Mace distracted McIntyre. Strowman hit the powerslam for the victory, to the chagrin of Lashley, who was standing on the announce table.

WINNER: Braun Strowman at 13:30 (powerslam) to be added to WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash

-They showed replays after. McIntyre and Strowman bickered a bit before both setting their eyes on Lashley, who glared at them with title raised.

(Hazelwood’s Take: A good enough match with a predictable ending involving run-ins and distractions.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The first hour was truly bad, but the last two hours were passable. The ending opens the door for Lashley to lose the title, again, without being involved in the decision.