VIP AUDIO 4/26 – Impact Rebellion PPV Roundtable (w/Radican & Lilly): Thoughts on AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact Champion Rich Swann, main event result and what it means for Impact going forward, overall thoughts on rest of card, more (51 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Darrin Lilly for the Impact Rebellion PPV roundtable. The show begins with an in-depth look at the title vs. title main event match between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Champion Rich Swann. Radican and Lilly give their thoughts on how Impact produced a big match feel without a live crowd. They then discuss the main event result and what that means for Impact going forward. They then work their way through the rest of the card in reverse order.

