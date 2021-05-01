FREE PODCAST 4/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Bryan challenges Reigns in main event, Crews vs. Big E, Profits & Belair vs. Bayley & Roode & Ziggler (165 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the Roman Reigns defense of the Universal Title against Daniel Bryan with high stakes, Big E challenging Apollo Crews, The Street Profits & Bianca Belair vs. Bayley & Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, and more. Plus, Brandon details what the process was like being “in the Thunderdome crowd” tonight.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO