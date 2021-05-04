FREE PODCAST 5/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Peteani: Styles & Omos return, Riddle & Orton win again, Lashley vs. Braun, Eva Marie returns, live callers, emails (119 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the return of A.J. Styles & Omos, another win for Riddle & Randy Orton, Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, the return of Eva Marie, Adnan Virk’s journey continues, Cedric Alexander breaks up with Shelton Benjamin, Charlotte added to PPV title match, Mansoor debuts on Raw, and more.

