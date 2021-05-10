5/10 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lashley vs. McIntyre, Styles & Omos vs. Elias & Ryker vs. New Day vs. R-K-Bro, Jax &  Baszler & Charlotte vs. Rose & Brooke & Asuka

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 10, 2021

LIVE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA – “THUNDERDOME”

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Adnan Virk, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with footage of last week’s Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman match with Drew McIntyre giving a Claymore to Lashley and Braun afterward.

-The Raw opening theme then aired. Then pyro blasted in the ThunderDome as Virk introduced the show. Graves hyped the main event between Lashley vs. McIntyre. No overt mention that it’s non-title.

(Keller’s Analysis: I still say Virk sounds just like Norm MacDonald of Saturday Night Live fame, if MacDonald was announcing pro wrestling matches.)

(1) CHARLOTTE & NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER vs. ASUKA & MANDY ROSE & DANA BROOKE

Rose dropkicked Charlotte to the floor. Reginald stood on the ring apron, then backflipped to the floor. Everyone squared off three-on-three mid-ring when suddenly Alexa Bliss’s music played. She was on a swing next to Lilly on a swing. She said they came out to keep their eye on someone. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Charlotte had Mandy in a head scissors mid-ring. Virk asked Graves about strategy in a six-person tag, as if he had never seen such a novelty before. (Virk’s novice curiosity is adorable, but it reminds me of WrestleMania 2 guest commentators who hadn’t watched much pro wrestling before, not the lead announcer of the USA Network flagship.) A graphic in the corner advertises Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal later. (Usually those corner plugs are meant to retain viewers, not drive them away.) Baszler sold a blown knee and she couldn’t crawl over to make the tag before Asuka gave her a Shining Wizard for the win.

WINNERS: Asuka & Brooke & Rose in 8:00.

-Right after the match, as Asuka’s music began, Charlotte gave her a boot to the face. Charlotte turned to eye Bliss on the stage who began laughing demonically. They showed Jax, Baszler, and Reginald looking on behind Charlotte.

-A video recap aired of the Randy Orton & Riddle tag team. Then backstage, Riddle scootered up to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods and startled them. He thanked them for registration forms so they can become an official tag team. Kofi said it’s a little known fact all tag teams in WWE must register, unlike those frauds A.J. Styles& Omos. (It’s really annoying how New Day are never affected by losses.) Orton showed up. Kofi and Xavier said they didn’t mean to hit him with tomatoes. Riddle told Orton he has to admit it was really funny. Orton turned and asked if he really fought it funny, because what he finds funny is ending careers, punting Legends, and setting things on fire. “See you guys out there,” he said.

-Graves plugged the eight-man tag match later with New Day & R-K-Bro vs. Styles Omos & Elias & Ryker. [c]

-A clip aired from Elimination Chamber of Lashley attacking McIntyre. Saxton hyped the main event match between later.

-MVP approached Braun Strowman’s locker room door and knocked. There was no answer, so he entered. The camera cut inside Braun’s locker room and in walked MVP. Braun told him to get out of his locker room. MVP said he’s an intelligent guy, so hear him out. MVP said Lashley told him that Braun is the strongest wrestler he has ever fought, and if it weren’t for Drew, he might have won. MVP said Lashley would rather lose his title to Braun than Drew, if he were to lose it, especially because Drew already had his chance. He dropped a hint to Braun that if Drew were too injured to compete on Sunday, that could benefit the remaining parties. “I really don’t like you,” Braun said. MVP said a lot of people feel that way, but it’s just business.

-Back to the announcers, they recapped the Damian Priest-Miz & Morrison saga.

-Backstage executive Adam Pearce was chatting with Priest when Miz and John Morrison walked up to them. Morrison said he would have beat Priest last week if it weren’t for Miz, but he tried to signal Miz to Priest without Miz noticing. Miz noticed, frustrating Morrison. Priest said the winner of the Priet vs. Morrison match should get to pick the stipulations for the Miz vs. Priest match this Sunday.

-Jinder Mahal looked into the camera and reintroduced himself. He said he is happy to be back on Raw, but he hasn’t come alone. He introduced Veer and Shanky, two friends. Jinder made his ring entrance with his two cohorts. [c]

(2) JEFF HARDY vs. JINDER MAHAL

Graves said Jinder was out of action due to myriad of injuries. Saxton wondered about ring rust. Jinder, true to form, settled into a mid-match chinlock on the mat. When Hardy yanked off his shirt, Virk characterized it as “disrobing.” Jinder blocked a Twist of Fate and finished Hardy with the Khalas slam.

WINNER: Mahal in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: So they’re going to try to pass off Mahal as a compelling opponent for Drew to feud with this summer, aren’t they? Mahal threw a really slow punch at Hardy for him to block, then soft-shoved Hardy into the ropes for a rebound spot. Not reassuring that he’s going to bring better matches this time around.)

-Backstage Charlotte was shown speaking to Sonya Deville.

-Ryker showed Elias a basket of tomatoes in a basket. Styles and Omos showed up. Elias said he had a song for them. Styles didn’t want to hear it and wanted them to take things more seriously. Omos then squished a tomato in his hand. He said those are his plans for the match. Styles said they hate tomatoes. [c]

(3) RIDDLE & RANDY ORTON & NEW DAY (w/Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

Riddle was enthusiastic about Orton during entrances. When Omos tagged in, he overpowered Riddle, then knocked Kofi and Xavier to the floor when they charged in. Omos tossed Riddle down. The announcers marveled at his presence and power. He eyed Orton, who decided to roll to the floor as they cut to an early break. [c]

Back from the break, Elias stomped away at Riddle.