5/10 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Lashley vs. McIntyre non-title go-home match, six-woman & eight-man tag matches, final Backlash build, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

MAY 10, 2021

TAMPA, FLA. AT YUENGLING CENTER (THE “THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Adnan Virk, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kayla Braxton

Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller and guest co-host Jonny Fairplay to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-They began with a recap video of last week’s non-title main event match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and one of his challengers this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash, Braun Strowman. It included Strowman and Drew McIntyre’s tussle that led to Lashley’s victory and subsequent attack by McIntyre, hitting both men with Claymores. The intro video package played. Adnan Virk welcomed us, then Corey Graves hyped tonight’s non-title main event between Lashley and McIntyre.

(1) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER vs. MANDY ROSE & DANA BROOKE & ASUKA – Six-woman tag team match

Flair made her entrance first as the camera panned to the three announcers, who hyped the Women’s Championship triple threat match Sunday. Jax & Baszler (with Reginald) made their entrance next. Rose & Brooke then entered, of course flexing, waiting at the ramp for their partner, who entered last. Asuka, unfortunately, posed by flexing with them in the ring.

Rose and Jax started (I think, my stream froze right before the match began), but Jax beat Rose into their corner and tagged in Baszler. Baszler held Rose with a standing armlock, then transitioned into a takedown from the back. Rose then lifted Baszler and ran her into their corner, allowing Asuka to tag in.

Baszler fought out, then applied a side headlock to Asuka. Asuka fought her off and came off the ropes with a dropkick. Rose & Brooke came in and knocked the other two women off of the apron, then Reginald moonsaulted off to the floor as Jax & Flair reentered the ring. The six women bickered with each other.

Alexa Bliss’ music played, and she was suddenly on the stage on her swing with Lily. She said oops, they’re sorry for interrupting. She then said they were out there because Lily wanted to keep her eye on someone. She cackled as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Flair stomping a mudhole in Rose in a neutral corner. She applied a figure four headlock, then bashed Rose’s head into the mat several times while maintaining the hold. She tagged in Baszler while maintaining the hold. Baszler then began working Rose’s left arm, going with a hammerlock takedown, then using a standing Kimura attempt to force her into their corner, tag in Jax, and whip her to Jax for a bodyslam and a two-count.

Jax applied a rear chinlock. Rose fought out with an ugly looking standing jawbreaker, slipped out of a Samoan drop attempt (but landed flat on her back), and tagged in Brooke. Jax planted Brooke, then tagged in Baszler. Brooke responded by taking out Flair and then hitting Baszler with a few moves for a two-count. Baszler hit a nifty-looking modified swinging backbreaker. As she stood to go tag Jax, her knee gave out in a weird way. Asuka tagged in, hit a Shining Wizard, and pinned Baszler.

Flair came in immediately after and hit Asuka with a big boot to take her out. Her music played as Bliss cackled. Suddenly, another weird, high-pitched laugh sounded over the speakers, indicating Lily’s laugh. They showed Baszler being helped by Reginald as they shifted to the next segment.

WINNER: Asuka & Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke in around 8:44 (Shining Wizard)

-Byron Saxton narrated a replay of Jaxson Ryker & Elias throwing tomatoes that accidentally hit Randy Orton. They then showed their subsequent tag team loss to R-K-Bro. In the back, The New Day were talking when Riddle rode up and thanked them for helping establish R-K-Bro as an official tag team by “filling out the forms.” Riddle asked if they were going to throw some “bromatoes” and wondered what it would look like to hit Omos with a huge tomato. As he kept talking, The New Day’s faces started to grimace, then Riddle turned to see Orton looking annoyed.

Riddle said what’s up, Randy? The New Day & Riddle goaded him about being hit with tomatoes. Orton asked if he thought that was funny, and said he found ending careers, ending legends, kicking people in the head, and setting thins on fire are funny. He said he’ll see them later and walked away. Riddle made a ketchup/catch up joke and rode away. Graves hyped the eight-man tag match for later with The New Day & R-K-Bro vs. A.J. Styles, Omos, Elias, & Ryker. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: They went straight to a match to start, so I was excited. Then I remembered this is WWE. Why Baszler has to continue to be the one to take losses and look foolish is beyond me. At least it appears as if my prediction last week that Bliss is after Flair and/or whoever emerges victorious with the WWE Women’s Championship is on track.)

-They returned with with a video replay of Lashley’s attack on McIntyre after the Elimination Chamber match, which led to The Miz cashing in, in hype for the main event. M.V.P. was walking backstage and came upon Strowman’s locker room. He knocked with his cane and waited, but there was no answer. He entered. Strowman was talking to some kind of official as M.V.P. approached.

He told M.V.P. to leave as the latter said he was there to talk business. Strowman said he didn’t want to talk business. M.V.P. said McIntyre was the one to beat him last week, and that Lashley said Strowman is the strongest man he’s ever been in the ring with. Strowman said enough with the BS, get to business. M.V.P. said if Lashley had to lose that title, he’d rather lose it to Strowman. He also said imagine what would happen if McIntyre is taken out and it becomes Lashley vs. Strowman? Strowman said he really doesn’t like M.V.P., and he just laughed and said he understood. He walked away.

-They cut to the announcers, who shifted to a replay of Damian Priest beating John Morrison last week thanks to The Miz’s unfortunate involvement. Graves said Priest requested and it’s been made official: Priest vs. The Miz on Sunday. They showed Priest in the back talking to Adam Pearce as The Miz & Morrison appeared. The Miz asked what Priest was doing there and Morrison said some stupid thing about being moist. Pearce said Priest had a good idea about his match more interesting. Morrison said he would have beaten Priest if it wasn’t for (he motioned to The Miz uncouthily). Priest said if Morrison could beat Priest tonight, The Miz could pick the stipulation, but if Priest wins, he gets to choose. The Miz said why would he put his fate in the hands of someone else, so Morrison accepted.

-Jinder Mahal was standing in Gorilla and said nothing smells better than competition. He said he’s excited and happy to be back, but he hasn’t come alone. They showed Veer & Shanky (I think on spelling), and he said he’s going to show why he was a former WWE Champion. Veer was a part of Indus Sher I think. They made their entrance as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Strowman said he didn’t want to talk business, then told M.V.P. to talk business. Maybe Shane McMahon was more accurate upon reflection. Also, hey, at least Veer & Shanky are getting some TV time? Veer did show promise as part of Indus Sher in NXT, the little bit we saw of them.)

(2) JINDER MAHAL (w/Veer & Shanky) vs. JEFF HARDY

They returned and Hardy made his entrance. Mahal has a shaved head. Hardy began by immediately rushing Mahal in the corner, then hitting a dropkick into the corner. Mahal reversed an Irish whip, but ate a kick. He reversed a Hardy jawbreaker and hit a big boot for a two-count. He started stomping on Hardy as Veer & Shanky cheered on from ringside.

Mahal hit a leaping knee to a prone Hardy, then hit a vertical suplex. He applied a modified chinlock/armlock combo, then to a rear chinlock. Hardy tried getting to his feet, but Mahal brought him down to the mat with the hold applied. They showed a graphic for Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo for later, a non-title match it appears. Hardy fought to his feet and hit his jawbreaker this time, then a mule kick.

He came off of the ropes with a clothesline, but Mahal blocked the atomic drop that usually begins Hardy’s patented combo. Hardy fought him off and hit a second-rope move, but had the Twist of Fate blocked into a knee. He hit the Khallas for the victory. He posed with his two mentees on the apron in celebration.

WINNER: Jinder Mahal at 3:24 (Khallas)

-They showed Sonya Deville in the back on the phone as Flair appeared, changed out of her ring gear. They then showed Elias & Ryker in the halls, Ryker holding a wicker basket of tomatoes. Styles & Omos approached and asked what was going on. Ryker said it’s a chance for payback, and Elias said he wrote a song about all of them being on a team. Styles cut him off before he could start, and said no tomatoes and no songs. He then said yes, he cut off the beard and went with just the goatee. He then tossed a tomato to Omos, who said this is going to be their opponents as he crushed it in his hands. Styles said they hate tomatoes and left. Riddle made his entrance as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Mahal’s style is pretty much the same, and that isn’t a good thing in my opinion. If he stays solidly mid-card, that’s fine, though I did see a tweet saying they should build to a McIntyre-Mahal feud. That might be interesting.)

-They returned with Graves saying Lashley and McIntyre have a long illustrious history together, yet they showed the same video from earlier. Cool. Orton made his entrance next as Riddle excitedly danced and posed in the ring with Orton just shaking his head in disgust before entering the ring (it took him a long time to even walk up the steps, like the song started over long). Orton finally climbed the second rope for his pose, which Riddle mimicked in the ring. The interplay between these two is a guilty pleasure. The New Day entered next, bringing a sense of seriousne- yeah, no, they danced their way to the ring, too. Elias & Ryker entered next, followed by the Tag Team Champion. Kingston mimicked Styles’ entrance pose, and then they tried to get Orton to hip swivel with them; Orton just stood motionless.

(3) R-K-BRO (Riddle & Randy Orton) & THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. A.J. STYLES & OMOS & ELIAS & JAXSON RYKER – Eight-man tag team match

Riddle and Elias began with Elias somehow blocking a takedown from the former mixed martial artist. Riddle transitioned into an armbar attempt, but Elias quickly reached the ropes. He tagged in Ryker, but Riddle immediately hit him with a headlock takedown. He kick Ryker in the chest, then dared him to attack. Omos tagged himself in and Riddle immediately went with body shots.

Omos grabbed Riddle with both hands by the head, then tossed him. He kicked Riddle down, then the same to Kingston, who charged. He also took out a charging Woods before tossing Riddle into their corner. Orton looked like he was poised to strike, but he rolled out of the ring as they cut to break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

They returned with Elias stomping on Riddle, then tagging in Ryker. Ryker hit a falling headbutt for a two-count. He tagged in Styles, then hit a belly-to-back as Styles slid into a cover for a two-count. Riddle was able to tag in Kingston, who tagged in Woods, and they hit a flurry of double teams for a two-count. Styles fought back, Kingston made a tag, then hit a frogsplash crossbody for a two-count. He sent Styles into their corner, tagged in Woods, hit a backbreaker to Ryker, but then was attacked by Ryker. Woods hit a missile dropkick to Ryker, but then suffered a spinebuster from Styles.

Ryker tagged in, then pounded on Woods in a neutral corner. He took Woods back to their corner and tagged in Elias, who whipped Ryker into Woods. Ryker then sent Woods into Elias for yet another spinebuster and a two-count. Elias put Woods in his corner and chopped Woods, but Woods fought back with a flurry of strikes only to be hit with a falling spinebuster, almost an Alabama Slam. Ryker tagged in and applied a Camel Clutch as Woods reached for a tag.

Woods fought to his feet and hit a jawbreaker, but Ryker held onto Woods’ tights and hit a forearm shiver, then another spinebuster to Woods for a two-count. Elias then tagged in and hit a Final Cut twisting suplex for a two-count. He immediately applied a rear chinlock to Woods, drawing praise from Graves. Woods fought out and rolled Elias into a sunset flip, but Elias kicked out. Riddle tagged in and started working. He hit an interfering Ryker with an exploder, then hit Styles off of the apron. Eilas went for his elevated mule kick, but Riddle caught him into a Bro Derek, pin broken up by Omos. Riddle tagged in Orton as Riddle attempted a springboard, but Omos hit him down.

They showed The New Day on the outside, each holding one of Styles’ leg, and rotating him around, which drew Omos’ attention. Orton used that time to hit Elias with the RKO for the victory. As they celebrated after the match, Orton hit both members of The New Day with RKOs to Riddle’s shock. He said those were their friends, and went, “Bro!?” He checked on the two as Orton left the ring. Graves said once a viper, always a viper. Riddle suddenly looked at Orton and smiled with the finger point of, “Oh, I see what you’re doing.” Orton had a smirk on his face with his back turned to Riddle.

WINNER: R-K-Bro & The New Day at 12:08 (RKO)

-They shifted to Deville in the back as Rhea Ripley approached, then Asuka. The two wrestlers glared at each other as Deville said they’re going to solve this peacefully. She said she’s worked out how they can work out their issues so they can focus on the triple threat Sunday. She made a singles match for tonight. Ripley said whose idea was this, and Deville said she won’t say. Ripley said she saw Flair in here earlier and it’s part of her plan to have them tear each other apart. Asuka said she already competed, but she’ll do it again. Ripley agreed, and said she’ll beat her like she did at WrestleMania.

-Sheamus made his entrance as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: The subtleties in body language from Orton, coupled with they hyperbolic nature of Riddle, works as an odd couple. Orton taking out The New Day makes sense in that they’re a team in the path on the way to the Tag Team Championship. Oh hey, look, a Mania rematch just before a night of Mania rematches, only with an added person on Sunday.)