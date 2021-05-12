News Ticker

Championship match to take place inside steel cage next week on NXT (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 12, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: NXT
The NXT North American Championship will be on the line next week on NXT TV when Johnny Gargano defends the title against Bronson Reed. On tonight’s episode of NXT, it was revealed that the match would be the main event and would take place inside a steel cage.

Reed requested the steel cage stipulation after The Way attacked him backstage. Reed lost his last opportunity at the championship when Gargano beat him at NXT TakeOver during WrestleMania week.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Gargano and Reed had some really nice chemistry together during their TakeOver match. The type of heel character Gargano is playing matches up well with Reed’s monster babyface style. Adding the steel cage into that mix should only make things better.

