The NXT North American Championship will be on the line next week on NXT TV when Johnny Gargano defends the title against Bronson Reed. On tonight’s episode of NXT, it was revealed that the match would be the main event and would take place inside a steel cage.

Reed requested the steel cage stipulation after The Way attacked him backstage. Reed lost his last opportunity at the championship when Gargano beat him at NXT TakeOver during WrestleMania week.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Gargano and Reed had some really nice chemistry together during their TakeOver match. The type of heel character Gargano is playing matches up well with Reed’s monster babyface style. Adding the steel cage into that mix should only make things better.

