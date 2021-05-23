VIP AUDIO 5/23 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Roman and live event ticket sales, AEW’s new TV deals with causes for concern, Velveteen and Wuertz, Kofi, Ospreay, New Japan problems, Mox & Kingston, Cody-Ogogo (144 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's new VIP-exclusive series "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

The continued joy of the Roman Reigns storyline, evaluating the latest with Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman on Smackdown.

How did WWE handle the announcement of going back on the road with live events including the assembly of champions and Will Reigns sell tickets?

Has Seth Rollins landed in the right place for his strengths and weaknesses, and is this his long-term character or something transitionary?

The ramifications of Will Ospreay being stripped of the IWGP Hvt. Title, is the new belt cursed, and where does New Japan go from here? What could get New Japan back on course by fall? Is Chris Jericho a possible solution?

The joy of the Jon Moxley/Eddie Kingston dynamic, the continued awkwardness of the Cody-Anthony Ogogo build, the strengths of Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Evaluating the new AEW TV deal with the move to TBS, adding Rampage after Smackdown, and the parallels of some WWE and WCW TV hour expansion and whether AEW will learn from history or repeat it.

Thoughts on the releases in NXT, in particular Drake Wuertz and Velveteen Dream, and internal issues where Shawn Michaels and Triple H are the voices of wisdom with Road Dogg and others spouting off crazy conspiracy theories.

Is there energy and enthusiasm for an all-too-sudden Kofi-Mania revival? Evaluating how poorly WWE handled the Bobby Lashley open challenge on Raw last week.

