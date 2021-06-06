FREE PODCAST 6/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (6-7-16) Arezzi joins Keller to talk Monsoon-Muhammad Ali angle in-person ringside perspective, Raw review, Lesnar’s future, Goldberg (117 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (6-7-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by John Arezzi, host of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight radio show from the late 1980s through the mid-1990s, to discuss the previous night’s Raw, Money in the Bank, Brock Lesnar’s UFC and WWE future, Goldberg’s WWE potential match-ups, Summerslam, NXT, the forthcoming WWE roster split, and more including an in-person ringside and backstage perspective from Arezzi regarding the Muhammad Ali-Gorilla Monsoon angle that aired on Raw. Live callers and email topics are mixed into the program.

