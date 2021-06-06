VIP AUDIO 6/6 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: Kojima’s Strong Impact in the U.S., Road to Dominion and preview, and Miho Abe returns (38 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers Satoshi Kojima’s in-ring debuts for both NJPW Strong and Impact Wrestling. He also covers the Road to Dominion including the return of Miho Abe and the IWGP Tag Team and NEVER Openweight Six-man Tag Team titles, and previews Dominion. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

